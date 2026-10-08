Minister for Justice refuses invite to mediation on criminal legal aid dispute

Solicitors on strike action outside the CCJ in Dublin in recent weeks. Photograph: Colins Courts

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has rejected the Law Society’s invitation to mediation aimed at resolving the row over a new payment model for criminal legal aid work in the District Courts.

The dispute, which sparked a widespread withdrawal of legal aid services by criminal defence solicitors from July, has led to serious disruption of the work of the criminal courts.

The Chief Justice, Donal O’Donnell, said this week the judiciary was very concerned about the dispute and hoped it would be resolved soon.

Criminal defence solicitors are strongly opposed to the new scheme, involving one flat fee of €520 irrespective of the number of charges and court appearances.

They say it means they will not be paid for the work they do in more complex cases, including involving children and people with addiction and mental health issues.

O’Callaghan has repeatedly said the new scheme is aimed at improving efficiencies and is in the public interest.

Last Saturday, Law Society president Rosemarie Loftus invited O’Callaghan to enter mediation before the new legal year opened on Monday.

In a reply on Wednesday, O’Callaghan said mediation was not appropriate when the regulations establishing the new scheme are subject of a High Court challenge – by solicitor John Quinn – on which judgment is due next Tuesday.

[ Over 200 solicitors and barristers protest outside Criminal Courts of Justice in DublinOpens in new window ]

He disputed Loftus’ suggestion the new scheme was based on a “fundamental misunderstanding” of the operation of the District Court.

He said it was informed by a “detailed understanding” of District Court processes and “extensive analysis” of previous legal aid arrangements.

Addressing the society’s complaints about his continuing failure to provide the data on which his department’s review of criminal legal aid payments was based, O’Callaghan said the data could not be released because it related to “thousands” of individual cases and personal privacy concerns were involved.

He said data relating to criminal legal aid cases under the new scheme showed most were disposed of in one hearing and almost all were dealt with within five appearances, the average under the previous legal aid system.

Separately, in replies on Wednesday to parliamentary questions from Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon, the Minister said 2,400 new legal aid certificates have issued under the scheme and about 36 solicitors who had resigned from the legal aid panel had been reinstated.

In response to the Minister’s claims the old system was being “abused”, with people “getting 50/60 certificates for one accused before the court”, Gannon said that had happened in three instances. The Minister replied there were “much more than three instances”.

What is happening in courts around the country is “a shambles” and the Minister “can fix it”, said Gannon.