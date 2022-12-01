Rare detached home on popular Booterstown road for €1.395m

Address : 52 Booterstown Avenue, Booterstown, CoDublin Price : €1,395,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Though in need of upgrading there are quite a few selling points to 52 Booterstown Avenue, a redbrick period house on a popular residential road, close to the sea on Dublin’s southside.

Firstly, the four-bedroom home, a former rectory, is detached, which is a rarity, as most of the properties here are large terraced houses.

Secondly, besides its period details – it retains some lovely plasterwork, especially in the front hall and main reception rooms at either side of the front hallway – the size of the garden may well clinch the deal for new owners.

With an east-southeast orientation, it gets morning and afternoon sun, and new owners could, subject to compliance with the relevant planning regulations, simply knock through from the kitchen into the garden to have a more integrated space. “The garden is really the best feature of this house as it stretches to more than 130ft [40m] by 50ft [15m],” says Stephen Day of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, who is handling the sale.

Its current layout comprises two spacious reception rooms flanking the hall at garden level with a large kitchen and a number of ancillary rooms to the rear. On the first-floor return is the fourth bedroom, which is en suite, and a good-sized storeroom.

On the top floor are three further good-sized bedrooms and a small kitchenette that would be better served as a family bathroom.

Its location, just a few minutes from Booterstown Dart station, will also be a bonus, as will its proximity to Gleesons, named VFI National Pub of the Year 2022. The well-known bar and lounge is just four doors away from number 52.

On its location on Booterstown Avenue, Stephen Day says: “It’s an area where there is consistently strong demand for residential property, not only for the Dart, but also the quality bus corridor, making it an ideal point between city living and the coastal charms of south Co Dublin.”

The property, which has a Ber of E1, is now on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.395 million.