Two-bed apartment with views of Killiney Hill for €695,000

Address : 1 Killiney Hill Plaza, Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Price : €695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Designed by NBK Architects, Killiney Hill Plaza is an exclusive development of four units perched on top of Killiney Hill Road, adjacent to the Druid’s Chair hostelry. Constructed in 2000, it consists of two two-bedroom apartments, a penthouse and a large three-bedroom town house.

Number 1, a two-bedroom unit, has now been launched to the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €695,000.

Extending to a generous 90sq m (969sq ft), its location, besides its size and aspect, will be one of the factors of interest to those wishing to reside in the much-sought-after south Co Dublin seaside village.

Situated in the village, the property is just a short stroll from Killiney Hill, views of which are visible from the open-plan living/diningroom and both bedrooms. “We have a smashing new coffee shop next door [Eleven Deli] that serves great sandwiches and coffee,” says the owner, who is selling up as she is based in the country and is not using the property as much as she would like to.

READ MORE

As the Dart and the number 59 bus – that serve Dalkey and Dún Laoghaire – are nearby, you could live here without ever needing a car. But for new owners with a vehicle the property has secure off-street parking, accessed from Glenalua Road, or indeed there are three spaces on the road to the front of the complex reserved for residents. Its location is also convenient to the Aircoach serving Dublin Airport as it stops at the nearby Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel.

The livingroom

The kitchen

The main bedroom

The bathroom

The outside

As the unit faces south and has lots of glazing it is bathed in light. Off a generous hallway lies an open-plan living and dining area. With wall-to-wall glass that opens to a large sunny terrace, a contemporary gas stove serves as a focal point in the room, which has the benefit of being dual aspect.

A galley kitchen with lots of storage is served by a separate utility, which is a bit of a rarity in modern apartments.

The two bedrooms are both doubles, with lots of storage, and the principal bedroom has an en suite. A separate main bathroom has a full-sized bath, which is also a rarity in apartments these days.

Considering the build is over two decades old, its Ber of C2 is a decent rating. “It never feels cold at all, and if you turn on the heat the whole place gets really warm very quickly,” the owner says. Management fees are in the region of €1,500 annually.