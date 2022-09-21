Refurbished Donnybrook three-bed, close to Herbert Park, for €950,000

Address : 15 Eglinton Terrace, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €950,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

A fusion of pre-war features and contemporary technology is the result after the renovation works at 15 Eglinton Terrace in Donnybrook. The property was purchased earlier this year by builder Emmet Long of GF Developments: “I think it was slow to move as it needed so much work, and the fact that it didn’t have heating meant people couldn’t live in it and wait for building costs to come down,” says Long of the three-bedroom house which is now in turnkey condition.

Internally, everything is pristine with some clever additions in the form of a hidden en suite for the principal bedroom, and a cool extension. While the entire house had the usual rewiring and replumbing, the fact that the Ber is now a B1 is telling that renovation works were not just a cosmetic lick of paint with a new kitchen thrown in for good measure. It shows the levels of insulation behind freshly painted walls and underneath the heated flooring, coupled with technology from a state-of-the-art heat pump.

In the reception room to the front, overlooking the freshly gravelled and planted front garden, an Art Deco-style fireplace has been refurbished and given a modern twist with a lick of dark paint which is echoed in the extension to the rear of the house — in the form of Crittall-style windows — which are actually made of wood and are triple glazed.

An opening was knocked through from the front room to the kitchen, which now offers a really long bright space — thanks to the bow windows to the front and a roof lantern where the sun shines in at certain times of the day.

It’s a really lovely space, housing a kitchen by D1 Kitchens with honed black granite counters and Bosch appliances. Its simple monochrome palette echoes well with the extension that allows so much light into the room thanks to two walls of glass. It is worth watching the video on YouTube from July 2021 to see the difference.

Upstairs are three bedrooms; two doubles and a single, while the attic, which has been converted, is laid out as a fourth bedroom and would also work as a fine home office.

Overlooking Bective Rugby Grounds, for the principal bedroom Long took a slice of space from a back bedroom and a slice from the main room to add an en suite. It’s now cleverly hidden behind a wall of glazed sliding doors. At first appearances it just looks like a long line of wardrobes but it is in fact a bathroom and an adjacent wardrobe.

A rough finish in the bathroom is actually the original concrete walls, which have been exposed and given a coat of paint to add interest. “Rather than cover it up, we decided to show the concrete and paint it white, while we just treated it and left it exposed in the attic room. These pre-war houses are well built and the terrace is made from solid concrete built together on a raft,” says Long.

While the rear garden is not large thanks to the extension, Herbert Park is at the end of the road and can be accessed from both front and rear gardens.

All in all, it’s a lovely renovation and will appeal to those who are looking for a turnkey home in Donnybrook. Number 15, at 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft) with a further 19 sq m (205 sq ft) in the attic, is now on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty seeking €950,000.