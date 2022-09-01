Everyone for tennis as Irish Times/SCSI tournament makes a welcome return

After a two-year hiatus, the tennis-playing property agents were delighted to return to action and serve up some highly competitive matches at the annual Irish Times/Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) Tennis Tournament. The event has since its inception more than three decades ago brought together a fine mix of property agents and related professionals and enabled them to compete keenly on the court while networking ferociously off it. Or perhaps it’s the other way round?

This year’s event was hosted by Elm Park Tennis Club on August 24th with the support of event organisers Ken MacDonald, managing director of Hooke & MacDonald, and Marcus O’Connor of MFO, The Property Professionals.

Despite the two-year break, the 12 teams, composed of a doubles men’s and women’s group, competed for the coveted trophy at a very high standard of play. The final saw Hooke & MacDonald and The Irish Times trade point for point in a very tight match before Hooke & MacDonald emerged as winners of a tournament they last won in 2018.

David Cantwell of Hooke & MacDonald was also on the first winning team in 1989 and said: “The final saw two strong teams putting everything they had into the final matches. It was great to get back and compete but more importantly it was a great opportunity to get back out and meet colleagues. Good fun. Good humour. Good tennis.”

Head of The Irish Times Property Peter Dargan added: “Everyone was delighted that the event was back up and running this year after a two-year break. It gave the competitors a chance to catch up socially and to test their fitness and skills. I don’t think that there are too many events where the winner retains the trophy after 33 years!”