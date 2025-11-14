Joinery offers endless opportunities to play with colour. Because it’s easy to define and even easier to repaint, it’s the perfect place to experiment.

It’s that time of year when the light fades, the evenings draw in and we naturally turn our focus indoors. It’s also the perfect moment to add a splash of bold colour to your interior. A simple change that can lift a room, brighten your mood and make the dark, dreary winter months feel a little lighter. Here are a few ideas for bringing colour into your home and giving it the lift it needs to carry you through the season.

History

Using bold colour to counteract darker days isn’t a new idea. Georgian and Victorian interiors were full of deep reds, greens and blues, chosen not just for their drama but because they came alive in candlelight and the soft, low light of northern climates. These hues added warmth and richness when daylight was scarce and artificial lighting didn’t exist, which may be why they still feel so comforting in Irish homes today, especially during the winter months.

Balance

Bold doesn’t have to mean bright. Deep taupe, clay or muted green can be every bit as striking as cobalt or crimson. If your home is mostly light and airy, a darker but muted shade will add instant impact. In a dimmer room, a livelier tone will lift and energise.

Always test before you commit. Paint a generous sample and see how it shifts throughout the day. Both natural and artificial light will change how a colour appears.

The loo

If there’s one room where you can really have fun, it’s the guest loo. Because it’s separate from the rest of the house, it doesn’t need to follow your main palette, which makes it the perfect place to be brave. In fact, small spaces often carry bold colour beautifully and rich tones or patterned wallpaper can create real impact here without feeling overwhelming. Think jewel shades like emerald, sapphire or plum for a cosy, cocooning feel, or choose a striking wallpaper to turn a practical room into a little moment of surprise.

Practical spaces

These are the hardest-working rooms in any home, yet they’re often the most overlooked when it comes to design. A simple change of colour can make a big difference, transforming a purely practical space into one that actually lifts your mood.

Try warm tones such as terracotta, olive or mustard for instant cosiness, or go for brighter blues and greens to bring freshness and energy. Even a deep navy can make a utility or boot room feel elegant and well considered. Go all out and add a playful wallpaper in a complementary colour palette for a sophisticated and cohesive look. Suddenly, hanging coats or folding laundry becomes a little less of a chore and a lot more enjoyable.

Ceilings

Most of us default to white ceilings without a second thought, but this “fifth wall” offers huge potential to transform how a room feels. A splash of colour overhead can change the atmosphere completely, making a space feel taller, cosier or simply more interesting.

In rooms with high ceilings, particularly in period homes, a darker shade adds warmth and intimacy. For extra impact, carry the colour across the cornicing; it ties everything together beautifully and celebrates the architectural details.

In smaller rooms, continuing the wall colour up and over the ceiling blurs the edges and creates a soft, cocooning effect. And if you want to have a little fun, children’s bedrooms are the perfect place to experiment. A painted ceiling can bring instant personality, whether it’s a sky-inspired blue, a gentle blush or a playful pop of colour that adds a sense of joy and surprise.

Woodwork

For a bolder, more cohesive feel, try painting the skirtings, architraves and doors in the same colour. Photograph: Donal Murphy

Painting your doors in a dark or bold shade is one of the simplest ways to give a room new character. It’s a low-commitment way to experiment with stronger colours while keeping the overall look refined.

For a bolder, more cohesive feel, try painting the skirtings, architraves and doors in the same colour. Dark woodwork against pale walls adds instant definition and a touch of drama, while a deeper door shade can work wonders. It’s one of the easiest ways to elevate a plain or inexpensive door, instantly making it feel more solid and considered.

Joinery

Joinery offers endless opportunities to play with colour. Because it’s easy to define and even easier to repaint, it’s the perfect place to experiment. In livingrooms or home offices, built-in shelves painted in a rich tone can make a space feel tailored and beautifully finished, giving even simple joinery a bespoke look.

For something more understated, try adding colour inside cupboards, drawers or wardrobes. A flash of turquoise, coral or mustard hidden behind a door brings personality in the most unexpected way, a small, secret burst of joy revealed only when you open it.

But perhaps the most compelling reason to go bold is how it makes you feel. At this time of year, when we spend more time indoors, our surroundings influence our mood more than we realise. A deep, enveloping tone can make a long evening feel warm and comforting; a bright pop of colour in a hallway can give you a burst of energy every time you walk through.

When you choose colours you genuinely love, your home starts to reflect your personality, not just your style. It becomes more welcoming, more interesting, and ultimately, more you.