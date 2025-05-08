Renovations: An interior designer’s advice on how to make them easier

It is sensible to minimise the number of brochures and images you are choosing from in the early stages of planning. Photograph: iStock

In life and in home renovations, simplicity almost always wins. The more straightforward your project, the smoother the process will be. Complicated layouts, juggling too many trades, endless decisions and drawn-out building phases can turn even the most exciting renovation into a frustrating ordeal. But by embracing simplicity at every stage, the process will be far easier and more cost-effective – and result in a beautiful, functional home you’ll love for years to come. Here are some smart ways to simplify your renovation or extension project.

The plan

Sticking with a consistent palette throughout the house is a logical approach. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

When renovating or extending your home, it’s natural to want to incorporate every design idea you’ve fallen in love with – especially if you’ve been planning the project for a long time. But trying to squeeze in every feature from your Pinterest boards or inspiration folders is a fast track to a cluttered, confused design. The best spaces aren’t the ones packed with every possible idea; they’re the ones that are simple, focused and well-resolved.

One of the smartest things you can do during the early stages of planning is to constantly edit your lookbooks, boards and saved images. Instead of gathering dozens of similar photos, aim to refine your vision by selecting just one “hero” image for each space or major feature. This keeps the design process clear, purposeful and aligned with your overall goals rather than overwhelming you with options that pull in too many directions.

By curating your inspiration carefully, you’ll make the design process easier for yourself and give your designer or builder a clearer brief to work from. The more you simplify your design, the more you’ll love the end result.

The team

One of the biggest causes of stress in home renovations and extensions is having too many people involved and not enough clarity about who’s responsible for what. Having a single point of contact can make the entire process run more smoothly. Whether it’s your architect, designer or builder, choosing someone who can co-ordinate the rest of the team helps reduce confusion, streamline communication and keep everything moving in the right direction.

Rather than hiring individual trades or managing multiple consultants yourself, consider appointing a main contractor who oversees the build and co-ordinates all the trades on your behalf. With one person accountable for the timeline, budget and overall quality, you’ll save yourself a lot of back-and-forth and potential missteps.

A good architect will often have a trusted network of contractors they’ve worked with before, people they know deliver quality work and communicate well. Taking their recommendation can be smart, as it usually means the team already has an established working relationship. This can result in faster decision-making, fewer surprises on site and a more cohesive approach to your project. A simplified team structure leads to a more efficient build and a far less stressful renovation experience.

The build

Phasing your renovation by doing one room now and another next year might seem like a sensible way to manage costs, but it often leads to more disruption, higher expenses and project fatigue. Each time you restart, you pay for set-up costs, live through another round of noise and dust, and risk mismatched materials or finishes if products are discontinued or change over time.

Phasing also slows your momentum. What starts as an exciting project can quickly lose steam when it drags on over months or even years. It’s not just your time that’s affected as your home life stays unsettled. The longer the work drags on, the harder it becomes to stay enthusiastic.

If your budget doesn’t yet stretch to cover everything right away, it’s often better to wait and save so you can complete the work in one well-planned phase. Getting it all done in one go is typically more cost-effective and far less disruptive in the long run and you’ll get to enjoy your home sooner, without the drawn-out hassle of ongoing construction.

Decision-making

Renovation of private home in Terenure by Optimise Design. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

One of the most overwhelming parts of renovating is the sheer number of decisions you have to make. From finishes and kitchen styles to paint colours, light fittings and tiles, the list can feel endless. You’ll want to get everything exactly right, but trying to choose from dozens of options can stall your progress and drain your energy. Decision fatigue is real and the more choices you give yourself, the harder it becomes to move forward with confidence.

To simplify the process, start by setting clear boundaries. Choose just two or three trusted suppliers for each category. Ask your designer or builder to shortlist options that suit your budget and style, rather than sifting through hundreds yourself. Stick to a cohesive palette and repeat finishes throughout the house where possible. This not only looks more intentional but also eases the mental load.

It also helps to find a trusted adviser, someone you can bounce ideas off who will give you constructive, grounded feedback. This might be your partner, architect, designer or even a friend who understands your taste. Avoid collecting too many opinions, as conflicting viewpoints can leave you more confused than before. And once a decision is made, be ready to move on. Making decisions early and sticking to them will keep your project moving smoothly and help you enjoy the process far more.