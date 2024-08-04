A Dublin family on transforming a dilapidated Victorian building in Portrush: ‘There were a number of problems faced ... but some turned into positive elements’

When it comes to buying a property, experts are agreed on one thing: location is key. This is even more true when a house is being purchased with a view to renting it out. So, when the owners of Saltrock House first came across this beautiful old building in the coastal town of Portrush, Co Antrim, they knew they were on to a winner.

Having always loved the area, they knew that the house was going to be special, due to its location, size and setting. With seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two lounges and two kitchens, it also boasts an outdoor bar area and seating, a sauna, hot tub, games table and landscaped garden. It can sleep 14 guests, so is ideal for two families, a large group of friends or even a multigenerational get together.

The stunning Victorian building is close to the harbour of this charming town, and retains a number of original features and historical charm. Unsurprisingly, the family of six (the couple have four children aged 10, 12, 15 and 16) were smitten and, having successfully closed the deal, they set about renovating it to the highest standard. They have now opened it up to the rental market (£1,100/€1,300 a night at peak times) with the help of Jasper McKeag of www.gianthomes.co.uk, who explains its journey from a forgotten building to a stunning seaside rental property.

The top floor before the renovation

Saltrock exterior

Sea views

Hot tub

“For many years, the owners would visit Portrush, both as children themselves and with their own family, as they really love the beaches, restaurants and availability of water sports,” he says. “Originally from Co Tyrone, but now living in Dublin, all the immediate and extended family have gravitated towards the coast, and the owners had a vision of this place being the ideal house for family members of all ages to come together and celebrate each other’s company. This was the main motivation behind their extensive search, through different estate agent websites until they found this house.

“They viewed the then dilapidated and derelict property on a traditionally wet Irish day and fell in love with it. While looking out at the Atlantic Ocean they knew that if it looked special on a bad day, then it would be amazing on a good day. They knew there and then that renovating it would not be an easy task, but it would be worth it.

“So, having received the keys in July 2023, it was time to embark on a special restoration journey, and their first step was to assemble a team of people who were at the top of their game. First was Andrew Coulter of ACA Architecture who, after his first visit, the vision of the project was verbally put across and his brief was to maximise the sea views and to open up the attic space to create a fourth floor. Once a plan of attack was in place, the owners then sourced John McLaughlin of Faughanside, to be the main builder and head honcho, as he has a wealth of invaluable experience of high-end Victorian era properties in London.”

Once the expert team was in place, work began on the house, which started with the “demolition and restructuring stage”. This, according to McKeag, was made difficult by the need to retain the historical charm of the building.

“There were also a number of problems faced over the course of the build,” he says. “Firstly, there were plans to put a balcony with a sauna on the fourth floor but these were not approved so they got around this by fitting Velux balcony windows and turning it into a seventh bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. Coincidentally, the adjacent property was also getting a revamp at the same time so it was decided to make sure they both complemented each other and turn what could have been a hiccup into a positive element. They also really capitalised on the fact that a lot of privacy could be provided by choosing the rear exterior as the main relaxation point in the property, and giving the zone a sunken seating area, sauna, hot tub, outdoor bar and games table, all complemented by the backdrop of 20ft-high ancient volcanic basalt rock. As the idea unfolded we actually couldn’t believe how much of a happy accident it was, because the area was also a sheltered sun trap.”

Outdoor seating

Bar and harbour view

Portrush harbour

With the bones of the project complete, it was time to source specialists who could take it to the next level.

“A big challenge for the homeowners was the constant travelling up from Dublin,” says the co-founder of Giant Homes. So, to help them out on this, they brought Jane Burgess on board, to choose the paint colours for the house. Shortly after this, Portrush-based Jude Burrows Interior design came onboard.

“Jude’s talent in pulling the project together and knowledge of sourcing products from local suppliers and businesses proved vital at just the right time,” says McKeag, adding that Ivan McGuiness, who has worked with the homeowner on previous projects, was the specialist joiner. Along with Burrows, he designed bespoke headboards for every bedroom, a kitchenette for the ground floor apartment and Crittall doors. Local firm SMC Landscapes finished off the outside space.

Almost at completion, the restoration of this iconic building has breathed new life into, not only the property, but the street itself, as it now stands proudly in its stunning location, eagerly awaiting guests to enjoy its elegant luxury.