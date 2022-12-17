Feeling flustered? Here’s how to ease the stress and welcome guests to your home

Be the host who makes the most of space to ensure a good time this Christmas. Photograph: iStock

Galway woman Eileen Keane admits she is “always flustered” at this time of year. Why? Trying to fit “in-laws, cousins and grannies” comfortably into her house for a few days – she admits that the children usually have to “pile in almost on top of each other”.

“We have a big family, with lots of cousins on either side, and more often than not, we have several people staying over the Christmas period,” she says. “When the kids were small, there was never a problem for them to give up their beds for the adults and bunk down on the sofa or on sleeping bags, but now everyone is older and bigger, there is more of an issue.

“Between my husband’s family and my own, we will probably have a good few visitors coming and going this year, as because of Covid, we didn’t have anyone for the last two Christmases,” she says, adding that a day off work in the run-up to the festivities, and buying or borrowing some foldaway beds, might ease the stress.

Think of the transformation when you have all the house completed – and make sure to take before and after shots

Professional declutterer Anne Marie Kingston, of White Sage Decluttering, says that “the only way to get organised at home and in life is to declutter”, and this is particularly true over the festive period.

She says that most of us have more storage space than we realise but are just not utilising it properly.

“Every year we tell ourselves that we are going to be more organised and not be down to the wire like previous years when it comes to getting the house ready for Christmas,” she says. “So it’s important to give yourself plenty of time to tackle all the areas that need decluttering – and most people will find that once they do this, they will see that they have more than adequate space for storage.

“Decluttering is a process and is all about creating new habits in the home and making decisions to let go of your unwanted and unused items which are otherwise just moved around the house when you’re tidying.

“So instead of moving it from room to room, shoving it up into the attic or under the stairs, start moving it to its final destination – whether that is donating it to family or friends, a charity shop, a recycling centre or even selling it.”

The decluttering expert says it is best to start tackling these jobs when “energy is at the highest”, so early morning is a good time to begin. She encourages putting on some of your favourite music, moving items that are ready to go close to the front door, setting timers for 15-minute stints to keep you focused, and heading out for a walk or doing a bit of meditation to help stay refreshed.

“This is your time to declutter and create space in the home,” she says. “Think of the transformation when you have all the house completed – and make sure to take before and after shots.”

Interior designer Anne Tuohy agrees and says clearing some space for your guests is the first step towards making them feel at home this Christmas.

“Have a ruthless declutter to create more room for your guests,” she advises. “Allocate storage space for their belongings in your coat cupboard or under the stairs and clear out a drawer or cupboard in a bathroom for them. Also, leave out some luxurious toiletries and a fluffy dressing gown and slippers and stick some hooks on the back of the door to hang the robes when not in use.”

With a little thought and advance planning, it is possible to successfully accommodate extra guests without compromising their comfort, or the seasonal style and function of your home

The Donegal-based designer says that if you currently have a home office or study, consider turning it into a temporary bedroom.

“If you already have, or can borrow, an extra bed, great, but if not, I would invest in a good quality air mattress,” she says. “Add two small tables and lamps which can be borrowed from another room, and If there is no storage option in the room, invest in a collapsible clothes rail and provide hangers. Wicker baskets are also handy for short term storage of sweaters and jeans, or shoes.

“There may be a lot of light coming into this room; if so, provide your guests with a silk eye mask to ensure restful sleep and some noise-cancelling ear plugs. However, if you must accommodate your visitors in your living space and you don’t have a sofa bed or futon, it is still possible to make it a pleasant experience for them.

“Firstly, position their air mattress strategically, ideally near a lamp and power source, so they can see where they are going in the dark, and can also charge mobile devices. Choose a mattress with a luxurious topper and a pump which can be plugged directly into a socket.

“Also, placing it against the base of a sofa ensures stability and creates a natural headboard for them. And, if privacy is a concern, you might invest in a folding screen, which can be used as a temporary room divider, or for getting undressed – so choose one which complements the existing interior design scheme of your room.”

Tuohy says even though your guests may not have room of their own, or an actual bed, they can still have a restful sleep.

“Use a mattress topper on top of the air mattress, and dress it in your best, most luxurious bed linen, duvets, throws and pillows,” she advises. “It is imperative that you store the deflated mattress and bed linen out of the way when not in use, so allocate a cupboard, wardrobe or even a suitcase stored under a bed for this purpose.

“With a little thought and advance planning, it is possible to successfully accommodate extra guests without compromising their comfort, or the seasonal style and function of your home.”

Top tips from Anne Marie Kingston for decluttering your home for Christmas:

Be ruthless with Christmas decorations and get rid of any old, broken or unused items

Guest rooms are often a dumping ground throughout the year, so before your Christmas visitors arrive, go through the wardrobe and let go of anything that doesn’t fit, flatter or make you feel good; the same goes for items belonging to the rest of the family – but ask permission first.

The kitchen is the heart of the home, so start decluttering countertops and then move on to cupboards – you will be surprised by the amount of out of date food. Group all your tins, pastas, soups and other items to make it easier to see what is in the cupboard and prevent doubling up on items going forward

Next get rid of broken or unused crockery

If you have electrical appliances in the kitchen or utility room that aren’t used, either get rid of them or designate a cupboard for appliances, as this will make it easier to access in the future

If you have a diningroom that is being used for a home office, then move out any laptops or printers to make space for Christmas dinner. Take out your ‘good’ tablecloths, cutlery and crockery and use them. And if there are any ornaments that are just acting as dust collectors, start decluttering them

The hallway can be a dumping ground for coats, bags, keys and post – so put everything back in its rightful place. Then remove any summer coats or footwear and put away until next year or, if it has served its purpose, let it go

Make good use of your recycling bin – don’t be afraid to fill it up and, if you have no space, fill the car and take any unwanted items to the local recycling centre

Get ready for your guests

