Artists pay tribute to Dolly Parton, with Donald Trump ordering flag to be lowered in US

Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Kansas statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2023. Photograph: Charlie Riedel/AP

Dolly Parton has been remembered as a “true country music great” following her death at the age of 80.

Donald Trump ordered the lowering of the United States flag in the singer’s honour.

“This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In ​her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you,” the US president wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The White House website later confirmed the order would also apply to US military and naval bases and embassies abroad.

Parton’s death was announced by her nephew Brian Seaver, who said sharing the news was “an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness”.

[ Dolly Parton embraced glitter and glam, but her songs sparkled with wisdom, wonder and wit ]

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, country music’s most well-known venue and where Parton first appeared at age 13, paid tribute to the late singer on Instagram.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to a true country music icon, Opry member Dolly Parton,” it said.

“There is no doubt Dolly’s mark on the world, and on us here at the Grand Ole Opry, will be deeply felt for generations to come. She taught us to always lead with kindness, generosity and compassion.”

Actress Lily Tomlin sharing a photo of them together and said she had “no words”, also sharing a broken heart emoji.

The pair were lifelong friends, also starring in the 1980 film 9 To 5 alongside Jane Fonda.

Fonda said she was “devastated” following the death of her co-star, saying: “Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever.”

Dolly Parton performs at the Glastonbury Festival in 2014. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Singer Carole King said her “heart was breaking”. She wrote: “In addition to her musical talents, she was an exemplary human being.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis added: “Thank you, Dolly. For all of it.”

Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis called Parton an “untouchable legend”.

“I will never forget her coming here in 2014 and bringing her incredible songs, overflowing joy and wonderful spirit,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We had always dreamt of booking her for Glastonbury and I started to think that maybe it would never happen, but the stars aligned and she finally said yes.

“From the moment she arrived, she was an absolute delight, just so lovely. There was a vast crowd in the field for her slot, the sun shone, and when she walked out on to the Pyramid stage she reigned supreme. It was just magic. Thank you for it all, Dolly.”

Country singer Reba McEntire made a personal tribute to her “buddy Dolly”.

“Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge, huge heart. There will never ever be another you.

“We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favourite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her.”

McEntire also wrote: “I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba.”

Singer Dionne Warwick – who collaborated with Parton on the 2023 song Peace Like A River – said her heart was “heavy” and she would miss Parton’s jokes.

She said in a post on X and Instagram: “I will certainly miss her laughter, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend. My heart is heavy.”

Country music star Kacey Musgraves wrote on X: “Dolly. This really hurts. The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. So glad she’s with her Carl Dean.” Parton’s husband Dean died in May last year.

Fellow country singer Keith Urban said: “Heartbroken today. Honestly ... I have no words right now.”

Seth Macfarlane, who worked with Parton on sci-fi comedy series The Orville, wrote that it was an “extraordinary” experience.

“Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one, and the benign yet assured command she maintained over her empire was obvious from the genuine love and trust you could see from everyone who worked for her. The world is a dimmer place today without her,” he wrote.

Singer Nathan Carter said: “There will never be another song writer, singer & businesswoman with so much class.”

In 1986, the characters Miss Piggy and Kermit appeared on her TV variety show, Dolly. The Muppets’ official Instagram page also paid tribute.

“There will never be another quite like Dolly Parton. She was the ultimate singer, songwriter, actress, performer, and philanthropist. She filled the world with light and we are so grateful for every second we got to spend with her onstage and off,” it said.

Actor Colman Domingo said: “Dolly taught us that you can be anything and do anything and to do it with kindness. What a light. We are all grateful that we lived in a time of Dolly Parton. We will always love her.”

Meanwhile, US senator Bernie Sanders called her “one of the great entertainers of our era” but also “a lifelong philanthropist and advocate for literacy, education, LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare and disaster relief”.

Scottish-Irish singer Lisa McHugh posted on Instagram: “Dolly has been an inspiration of mine for as long as I can remember – as an artist, songwriter, performer and a woman who has always unapologetically been herself.

“Years ago she wrote and recorded a little song called Apple Jack … never knowing that one day a girl from Glasgow would record it too and it would become the song so many people know me for.” – Press Association