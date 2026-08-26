‘An incredible course’: K Club’s Palmer South emerges from the shadow for Women’s Irish Open

Retief Goosen on his way to winning the 2004 Smurfit European Open on the Palmer South course at The K Club, Co Kildare. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The trouble with having two gemstones is that comparisons are inevitable. Which one is better? Which do you prefer? It’s similar here at The K Club in Co Kildare. On either side of the River Liffey, two masterpieces with the Arnold Palmer seal have enriched the visits of the DP World Tour and now the Ladies European Tour (LET). Those masterpieces come in the shape of the North and South courses.

The Palmer North has been the dominant go-to course, including, of course, hosting the 2006 Ryder Cup. There has been several stagings of the Smurfit European Open (from 1995 to 2003 and again in 2005), along with more recent Irish Opens. The Palmer South previously hosted the European Open in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

That first edition of the European Open on the Palmer South was won by Retief Goosen just a fortnight after he lifted the US Open trophy at Shinnecock Hills. The South African won the European Open by five strokes and had huge praise for the set-up of the course which was designed by Palmer’s team, headed by chief designer Harrison Minchew.

Where the North course is predominantly tree-lined with the river coming into play occasionally, the South course is more exposed to the wind and has traits of being an inland links, albeit with copious amounts of water hazards. In fact, water is in play on every hole from the 13th to the 18th, a par-five called Swan’s Island which gives its own hint to the requirement for players to hit approach shots over water to the green.

Back on one of those early visits ahead of playing in the European Open, Pádraig Harrington contrasted the two with this observation: “Everything about the old golf course is kind of beautiful, where this one is a much harsher test of golf.”

The maturity in the 20 years since has brought the South Course to have its own character. It has now developed into a fine course in its own right. A gemstone of different but no less beauty than the one next to it.

Michael Smurfit (right) and Arnold Palmer at the K Club's Palmer-designed South course in 2003. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The decision to take the KPMG Women’s Irish Open to the Palmer South, rather than to the North course, has met with widespread approval from players. It has also enabled the Ladies European Tour (LET) event to stamp its own mark.

The South course features some copious water features, among it the man-made rock face akin to a movie set that dominates the right side of the par-five seventh hole. Swallow Quarry, as it is named, is a spectacular hole that mixes well with the other challenges presented to players.

Lauren Walsh grew up a 10-minute drive away and can expect a large following of club members from Castlewarden in the coming days. In her rookie reason on the LPGA Tour, she acknowledged the condition the greenkeeping staff have managed to achieve for the tournament:

“It’s in incredible condition, they have done a really good job with it,” she says. “You have to drive the ball well, the greens are quite slopy, so you want to be coming in from the fairways. You have to hit some good wedge shots; it’s firm in places so you have to be precise. If you hit the ball well, you will have a good week . . . and getting the putter hot is everyone’s goal.”

Sara Byrne remembers playing an Irish mixed foursomes with her dad Derek when she was 13. She is equally enthusiastic about the course.

“The course is incredible,” says Byrne. “It’s such a good test and the condition is beautiful, it’s so lush for us. It’s a ball-striker’s golf course. As much strategy as there is, you need to stand up and hit a good shot. It’s great.”

Time for the South course to shine.