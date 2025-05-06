Leading Dublin café bar the Odeon for sale at €6.5m

The Odeon occupies a prime location next to the Luas green line stop on Harcourt Street in Dublin city centre.

Having secured the highest price paid for a pub in the Dublin market in 2022 with the €5 million sale of 4 Dame Lane, publican Paul Keaveny has instructed agent Lisney to find a buyer for another of his landmark city centre venues. The Odeon, which is being offered to the market as a going concern at a guide price of €6.5 million, is expected to see strong interest from both publicans and investors.

The Odeon occupies the former Harcourt Street Railway Station building in the heart of Dublin 2. Developed originally in 1857, the building served as the terminus for the Harcourt Street railway line between Dublin and Bray until its closure at the direction of the then executive chairman of CIE, Todd Andrews, in January 1959.

While Andrews closed the line along with over a dozen other routes that were seen as unviable against the growing use of the private motor car, his decision was viewed with some unease by Éamon de Valera. Andrews explained, according to the Dictionary of Irish Biography, that he had grown tired of watching a few privileged Freemasons from Foxrock using it to go into their meetings in Trinity College “at the taxpayer’s expense”.

Following its closure, the Harcourt Street Railway Station building was sold and used as offices up until 1998 when Paul Keaveny acquired it and set about transforming the property into one of Dublin’s foremost hospitality venues.

The Odeon comprises a distinctive café bar-style premises arranged across a two-storey over-basement building. The property, which fronts on to Harcourt Street and its Luas green line stop, retains many of its original period features alongside its contemporary fitout.

The venue itself is laid out over two principal levels, and comprises a main bar alongside three additional bars at ground-floor level (capacity 650), together with the Bourbon Bar at first-floor level (capacity 200). The two floors can accommodate multiple events simultaneously and have an overall capacity of 850 guests.

The Odeon, which is being sold as a going concern, has established a reputation over its 27 years in operation, as a popular venue for private parties, corporate events and other social occasions. It has a dedicated DJ and AV setup.

The building’s outdoor areas include an enclosed beer garden and a heated outdoor terrace arranged between its original arches and columns fronting on to Harcourt Street.

Rory Browne, who is handling the sale on behalf of Lisney, says: “The Odeon represents an opportunity to acquire one of Dublin’s most iconic and instantly recognisable licensed premises. This is an established high-volume and profitable business within a premium trading district that continues to strengthen year on year.”

Further details and viewing arrangements are available from Rory Browne and Tony Morrissey of Lisney.