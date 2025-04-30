Former Kildare hotel offers scope for redevelopment at €1.75m

Agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate is guiding a price of €1.75 million for the former Becketts Hotel at Cooldrinagh House in Leixlip, Co Kildare. The property, which is being marketed as a refurbishment or redevelopment opportunity, is expected to appeal to a range of investors, developers and hotel operators.

Cooldrinagh House (the Former Becketts Hotel) briefly comprises a detached, three-bay, two-storey property over a raised basement level, and sits on a 3.3-acre site. The existing property features the original house, famously known as the childhood home of renowned playwright Samuel Beckett’s mother, alongside a series of traditional outbuildings. Cooldrinagh, also incidentally was the name given to Samuel Beckett’s own childhood home on Kerrymount Avenue in the south Dublin suburb of Foxrock.

A feasibility study has been carried out by Plus Architecture which envisions the restoration of Cooldrinagh House alongside the addition of new guest bedroom blocks, a restaurant, and an event space. The proposed expansion would increase the site’s capacity to 120 rooms, with the bedroom blocks positioned away from the nearby M4 motorway to minimise noise pollution. The design of the accommodation has been carefully structured to reduce its visual impact while preserving the site’s mature trees and its historic character, according to the selling agents.

The subject property is located 15km west of Dublin city centre and is positioned within close proximity to the M4 motorway.