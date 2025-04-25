What will €350,000 buy in Madeira, France, Spain, Sardinia and Co Mayo?

Madeira: Ribeira Brava

Ribeira Brava is a charming town on the south coast of the island, renowned for its striking black-sand coastline and historical charm. Due for completion next year, this large one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment extending to 70sq m (753sq ft) is part of a new development of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, that boasts sea views, a pool and sun terraces.

1 Mill House, Bleachyard, Newport, Co Mayo

Ireland: Newport

One of two new-builds that adjoin a refurbished 1880s house, this A2-rated three-bedroom, two-bathroom two-storey end-of-terrace home extends to 150sq m (1,614sq ft) and is about 1½km outside Newport, off the Castlebar road. The reduced price, down from €375,000 to €350,000, is because it is being sold without a kitchen and the livingroom requires a stove.

Price: €350,000

€350,000 Agent: SherryFitzGerald Crowley

France: Var

France: Var

In the village of Six-Fours-les-Plages in Var, about 60km east of Marseilles, this two-bedroom flat in a three-storey building is just a few steps from the beach. The 80sq m (861sq ft) unit has a large open-plan living and dining area that opens out to a balcony, with French doors opening from the principal bedroom to a second balcony.

Price: €350,000

€350,000 Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Spain, Alicante, Formentera Del Segura

Spain: Alicante

This fully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom property on the outskirts of Formentera Del Segura in Los Palacios is set behind electronic gates. The finca-style house (a rural property on substantial grounds) extends to 150sq m (1,614sq ft), and its Mediterranean garden includes a covered outdoor dining area, barbecue area, a shaded patio and separate plunge pools to cool off in.

READ MORE

Price: €349,000

€349,000 Agent: citrinerealestate.com

Sardinia: La Maddalena

Sardinia: La Maddalena

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom villa is on the island of La Maddalena. The detached residence is about a minute’s walk from Piazza Umberto. It extends to about 94sq m (1,011sq ft) across two levels and includes a sheltered courtyard of about 50sq m. From its windows you can get a glimpse of the sea of ​​Caprera.