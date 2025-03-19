Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Finglas village site with planning for 48 apartments seeks €2.25m

Former Bottom of the Hill pub has full approval from An Bord Pleanála for mixed-use scheme

A computer-generated image of the apartment scheme approved for the Finglas village site
A computer-generated image of the apartment scheme approved for the Finglas village site
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Mar 19 2025 - 05:45

Developers and investors looking for ready-to-go opportunities in Dublin’s residential market may be interested in the sale of the former Bottom of the Hill pub in Finglas village. The premises, which sits on a 0.2-hectare (0.49-acre) site, is being offered to the market with full planning permission for an apartment scheme through agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate at a guide price of €2.25 million.

The plan approved by An Bord Pleanála provides for a five-storey, mixed-use development that includes 48 apartments (three three-beds, 31 two-beds and 14 one-beds), a 240sq m hospitality unit and a 140sq m retail unit.

The property is in Finglas village, approximately 8.1km from Dublin city centre via the Finglas Road (R135). The location allows for easy access to a variety of local amenities, including schools, supermarkets, restaurants and cafés. Charlestown Shopping Centre and Clearwater Shopping Centre are also within close proximity. The Bottom of the Hill site is zoned Z4: Key Urban Villages/Urban Villages under the Dublin City Development Plan 2022–2028. The objective of this zoning is to provide for and improve mixed-services facilities.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions