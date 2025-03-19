Finglas village site with planning for 48 apartments seeks €2.25m

Developers and investors looking for ready-to-go opportunities in Dublin’s residential market may be interested in the sale of the former Bottom of the Hill pub in Finglas village. The premises, which sits on a 0.2-hectare (0.49-acre) site, is being offered to the market with full planning permission for an apartment scheme through agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate at a guide price of €2.25 million.

The plan approved by An Bord Pleanála provides for a five-storey, mixed-use development that includes 48 apartments (three three-beds, 31 two-beds and 14 one-beds), a 240sq m hospitality unit and a 140sq m retail unit.

The property is in Finglas village, approximately 8.1km from Dublin city centre via the Finglas Road (R135). The location allows for easy access to a variety of local amenities, including schools, supermarkets, restaurants and cafés. Charlestown Shopping Centre and Clearwater Shopping Centre are also within close proximity. The Bottom of the Hill site is zoned Z4: Key Urban Villages/Urban Villages under the Dublin City Development Plan 2022–2028. The objective of this zoning is to provide for and improve mixed-services facilities.