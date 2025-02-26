Former Dublin 4 bank building seeking €975,000

Agent Savills is guiding a price of €975,000 for the former Bank of Ireland branch premises at 230 Merrion Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

Located immediately beside the landmark Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and directly across the road from the entrance to St Vincent’s University Hospital, the property, which is detached, sits alongside a terrace of redbrick period buildings housing a mix of retail and a restaurant premises.

230 Merrion Road comprises a two-storey over-basement building of 273 sq m (2,937 sq ft) NIA along with secure off-street parking to the rear for 15 vehicles. The site to the rear of the property extends to 0.063 hectares (0.156 acres) while the overall site area extends to 0.104 hectares (0.257 acres).

The property is zoned Z3, the aim of which is “to provide for and improve neighbourhood facilities” which permits a variety of uses subject to planning permission.

Stephen McCarthy of Savills says: “This is a great opportunity for an investor or owner-occupier seeking a high profile easily managed commercial property in a highly accessible mature south city location. Its appeal is enhanced by the secure car park site to the rear which could also accommodate an extension of the ground and upper floors as well as alternative uses including residential use, subject to planning.”