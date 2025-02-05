Partially let south Dublin office guiding €6.5m

Investors looking for a mix of a steady income, with the potential for asset management upside, are likely to be interested in the sale of a south Dublin office investment.

52 Broom, Broomhill Business Park, Tallaght, Dublin 24, is being brought to market by Lisney, on behalf of receiver Gerard Murphy of Gerard Murphy and Co.

Lisney is seeking offers in the region of €6.5 million for the four-storey property, reflecting a capital value of €130 sq ft.

The four-storey over basement office building extends to about 49,970 sq ft (gross internal area) and sits on a site of 0.54 hectares (1.34 acres) with 190 car parking spaces.

The property features a recently refurbished, modern reception and common areas throughout, while the office spaces include a mix of open-plan layouts, private offices, and meeting rooms.

Tenants of the property include the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Road Safety Authority (RSA). The HSE occupies the third floor on a lease until 2027, while the RSA holds part of the ground floor under leases expiring in 2030. The property currently generates a passing rent of €273,012 a year.

The vacant floors, including the first and second floors and part ground floor, provide scope for “significant rental growth” according to the agent.

52 Broom benefits from an excellent location near Tallaght Village, The Square Shopping Centre, and major multinationals such as Amazon and Johnson & Johnson. Transport links are exceptional, with direct access to the M50, the Luas Red Line, and multiple Dublin Bus routes.

Thomas Byrne of Lisney anticipates good interest from investors seeking a mix of steady income, asset management potential, and significant reversionary upside.

“The property is being offered at a price well below replacement costs. A prospective buyer could collaborate with current tenants to explore expansion opportunities. Additionally, the property may be suitable for alternative uses, subject to planning permission,” he said