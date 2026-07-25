Johnny Ronan’s firm lodges alternative plans for landmark IFSC site following appeal setback

A rendering of the proposed development by Ronan Group at North Wall Quay in Dublin. The site is the current office of Citigroup in Dublin. Photograph: Ronan Group

Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group has lodged plans for the redevelopment of the current Citigroup office building in Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre (ISFC).

Last month, Ronan’s company secured planning permission to partially demolish the existing office block at 1 North Wall Quay and develop a four-block office scheme on the site.

The approval of the project by Dublin City Council was subsequently appealed to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Ronan Group has lodged a planning application with Dublin City Council for the site along the river Liffey that would involve the development of 40 per cent less office space.

The application by NWQ Devco Limited has also sought permission for four buildings on site, which would range in height from six to 12 storeys, but two buildings would be for office use.

The two office buildings would be designated for 31,000sq m of space, compared to 53,000sq m in the application approved last month.

Ronan Group has proposed the other buildings would be used to provide two separate hotels on site. One 10-storey hotel would have 201 bedrooms, while the other seven-storey hotel would have 135 bedrooms.

A planning report lodged with the application, prepared by JSA Planning, said the proposal “aims to establish a balanced mix of uses that responds both to the site’s strategic location and the scheme’s viability”.

Retail space, community space and public park

Further details in the application show that space would also be set aside in the scheme to provide a 91sq m retail unit, 654sq m of community space and a 244sq m public park.

A company spokesman declined to comment on the plans for the site.

In 2023, Ronan Group agreed a €140 million deal to acquire Citigroup’s current European headquarters on North Wall Quay.

The deal involved an arrangement for Ronan Group to develop an office block for the financial group in the Waterfront South Central scheme, which will include a 25-storey building, 65,000sq m of office space and 550 apartments.

In recent years, Ronan’s firm has lodged a number of applications to redevelop the current Citigroup offices, but has faced pushback from planning authorities.

It proposed a 17-storey development on the site that would span 87,209sq m, with four-fifths of the space designated for office use. That plan was ultimately refused planning permission following an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

That scheme included plans for the so-called Liffey Experience, an interactive space to educate visitors on the history of the river and the role it has played in the city. It would have been located on the 16th floor. The refused scheme also included plans for a workshop and teaching space for the Gaiety School of Acting and a community park.