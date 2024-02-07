Peter Owens joins Avison Young as divisional director

Peter Owens has recently joined Avison Young, the commercial real estate adviser, as divisional director on the agency team, focusing on offices, while Lynn Kelly, Catherine Loughnane and Maria Bedford have all been promoted within the firm.

Owens comes to the divisional director role with more than 10 years’ experience in the property business, having previously worked for MM Capital and Savills.

Fergal Burke, principal and managing director of Avison Young, said of Mr Owen’s appointment: “We have a strong ‘tenant rep’ business and an expanding landlord book driven by our track record representing occupiers, our market knowledge at the coalface of those deals and the global reach of the Avison Young brand.

“Peter is ideally placed to build on this, given his market knowledge and broad experience.”

Elsewhere in the firm, Lynn Kelly has been appointed to the role of director of property management and project management, in which she is responsible for several property management mandates for large corporates, institutions and private clients.

Catherine Loughnane has also been promoted to divisional director in professional services while Maria Bedford has been promoted to the role of divisional director in property management and infrastructure services.

“These promotions recognise outstanding professional achievements and also significant contributions made to team collaboration and our shared company culture,” Mr Burke said.

“We are committed to investing in our people and these appointments are important steps to drive the current and future leadership of the business,” he added.