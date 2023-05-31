High-profile warehouse on Tallaght’s Belgard Road for €5.25m

The former ABB facility occupies a high-profile site with frontage on to Belgard Road and access ont o Belgard Square in Tallaght, Dublin 24

After 19 months of being tied up with an application for 334 apartments in the Government’s so-called “fast-track” planning system, the former Dublin headquarters of global technology company ABB on Tallaght’s Belgard Road is being put up for sale. The subject property is being offered to the market by joint agents Colliers and Cushman & Wakefield on the instructions of Myles Kirby as receiver over Landmarque Belgard Development Company Ltd at a guide price of €5.25 million.

The building, which had served as the home of ABB for the 30 years up until its relocation to new premises in Sandyford in January 2022, briefly comprises a detached warehouse unit along with three-storey office accommodation extending to a total area of 3,833sq m (41,254sq ft) on a 0.8-hectare (2.2-acre) site.

The warehouse element of the property extends to 1,244sq m (13,392sq ft) and has a clear internal height of 6m (19.6ft) while the office space measures 2,588.46sq m (27,862sq ft) and is laid out over three floors, along with a double-height reception area. The building has a secure yard to the south measuring 0.1 hectares (0.3 acres) and 81 car-parking spaces around its perimeter.

The property remains the subject of a planning application (Belgard Road SHD) submitted by the Landmarque Property Group to An Bord Pleanála for a mixed-use residential development comprising 334 residential units, four retail/cafe/restaurant units and three commercial spaces. The developer first applied to Bord Pleanála for permission to redevelop the site in October 2021.

Richard Bielenberg of Colliers says: “This is a fantastic high-profile building for an investor or owner-occupier. There is also serious potential to develop the site, subject to planning.”

Brendan Smyth of Cushman & Wakefield adds: “Tallaght’s proximity to Dublin city centre, along with the host of local amenities including the Square Shopping Centre, TU Dublin, Tallaght hospital and nearby warehousing and retail occupiers, will make this property an attractive purchase for owner-occupiers, specifically those who are looking to occupy the premises for a specific period but have scope and interest to develop the site in the future, subject to planning permission.”