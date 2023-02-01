South Dublin residential development site guiding at €8m

An aerial view of the lands at Stocking Lane in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.

Agent Savills is guiding a price of €8 million for a 2.49 hectare (6.16 acre) residential development site in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.

Located in the much sought-after location of Stocking Lane, the subject site comes to the market with planning permission for a strategic housing development (SHD) of 131 residential units comprising a mix of 21 houses, 46 duplexes/duplex apartments, 64 apartments, childcare facilities, a retail unit and associated works (Planning ref: ABP-311616-21). Prospective purchasers should note that this planning approval is currently the subject of a judicial review (Ref: BBTG v ABP 2022/304 JR), which is currently pending. The subject site also includes an existing four-bedroom house, “St Winnows”, measuring 150sq m on 0.22 acres.

The lands are zoned “RES – To protect and/or improve residential amenity” under the South Dublin County Council County Development Plan 2022-2028,

The site is located just 1.7km from the M50 motorway offering easy access to Dublin, and to the wider motorway and national road network. The property is also close to numerous of South Dublin’s major amenities including Marlay Park and St Enda’s Park. Rathfarnham is home to a range of schools, sporting clubs and has an extensive retail offering.

READ MORE

Andrew Sherry of Savills says: “This site presents an ideal opportunity for a developer to acquire zoned residential land with a positive planning history, and to deliver a new housing scheme in an established and desirable residential location”.