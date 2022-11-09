Dublin 4 landmark offers scope for statement headquarters office at €60 per sq ft

Professional services firms and start-ups looking for a statement headquarters premises within close proximity to both Dublin’s traditional central business district and so-called Silicon Docks area may want to consider the opportunity on offer at No 5 Northumberland Road.

Built originally in 1899 as the parochial hall for Dublin’s famous Pepper Canister (St Stephen’s) church at nearby Mount Street Crescent, the subject property had in recent years served as the offices of the well-known public relations specialists Carr Communications. The company has since moved to a new location at Fitzwilliam Place.

No 5 Northumberland Road comprises 5,677sq ft of office accommodation, together with 10 designated car-parking spaces which are accessed via Percy Lane in a secure rear car park.

While the building has been meticulously upgraded throughout, the character and integrity of the original structure have been preserved. The front section of the building features a number of large meeting rooms and offices, while the rear section comprises of individual offices, a kitchen and shower room ,with an open-plan floor plate at first-floor level.

READ MORE

No 5 is situated within a short walk of Dublin city centre and is close to a wide selection of shops and restaurants. The property is well connected by numerous Dublin Bus Routes and the Dart at nearby Barrow Street. In terms of its sustainability the building is serviced by two electric vehicle (EV) chargers and is equipped with solar panels.

Colliers are offering the building to the letting market at a quoting rent of €60 per sq ft.