Losses narrow at country’s most expensive day school

Nord Anglia International School Dublin charges more than €23,000 per year for students

The company which operates the country’s most expensive day school recorded pretax losses of €2.2 million last year.

The top annual fees for students attending Nord Anglia International School (NAIS) at Leopardstown in south Dublin now stand at €23,523.

Newly filed accounts for Nord Anglia Education (Ireland) Ltd show that the pretax loss in the 12 months to the end of August is a fifth lower than the previous year.

The school reduced its pretax losses after revenue surged €2.04 million to €9.33 million. That helped drive the company’s first operating profit of €258,276 since the school opened in 2018.

The pretax loss was driven by payments of €2.45 million made up of €1 million in interest payments to group undertakings and €1.37 million in “lease liabilities”.

Since it opened, student numbers have increased steadily with the school having 555 full-time equivalent (FTE) students at the end of August, an increase of 22 year on year.

Students from 54 different nations attend, with the three largest student nationalities being Irish, American and Chinese.

The school teaches the international baccalaureate diploma programme (IBDP) for students aged from three to 18 and the directors state that “the company expects to grow significantly over the coming years”.

“Our reputation for high-quality teaching and learning is seeing more and more families choose NAIS Dublin,” a spokesman for the Nord Anglia said.

He said: “Since opening our doors in 2018, we have seen significant demand from both expat and local families because of the quality of the international education we offer and NAIS Dublin’s strong community spirit.

“Along with being the only international school in Dublin to offer the IB curriculum, we have seen very pleasing growth in student admissions across all year groups.”

The loss last year also takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.77 million.

Numbers employed increased from 96 to 116 that comprised of 93 teachers and 23 in administration.

Staff costs increased by 20 per cent, rising from €4.55 million to €5.49 million.