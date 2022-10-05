Clinigen Ireland signs pre-let deal for 46,000sq ft unit at Airways Industrial Estate

An digital image of how Unit 12, Airways Industrial Estate, Santry, Dublin 9, will look when it is rebuilt and extended. The site is close to Dublin Airport and the M50.

Industrial property specialist Harvey has secured the pre-letting of a 46,000sq ft warehouse unit in the long-established Airways Industrial Estate at Santry in north Dublin.

Clinigen Ireland, one of the leading manufacturers of unlicensed medicines in Ireland, has agreed to occupy unit 12 at the scheme on a new long-term lease. The company, which is headquartered in Lismore, Co Waterford, supplies to retail pharmacies, hospitals and wholesalers and holds a manufacturer’s authorisation and wholesaler’s authorisation granted by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA). Clinigen was represented in its negotiations for unit 12 by CBRE.

While Airways Industrial Estate has always been popular with occupiers on account of its accessibility from Dublin Airport, the M50 motorway and Dublin Port Tunnel, much of its building stock is now very old and dated. However, unit 12 has been stripped back to its frame and is in the process of being rebuilt and extended, with completion due in November.

The subject property comprises 4,272sq m (45,984sq ft) including 620sq m (6,663sq ft) of two-storey office accommodation. The offices are being built in a new feature extension to the front of the building with first-floor offices cantilevered beyond the ground floor and including floor-to-ceiling curtain-wall glazing. The office finishes will include raised access floors, suspended ceilings and LED lighting.

The warehouse, meanwhile, is being fitted with a new floor and a 100mm insulated metal-deck roof incorporating translucent panels for natural light. Two dock levellers are also being fitted to the rear of the warehouse. Sustainability is an important feature of the project and the target BER is A2. Clinigen has worked closely with the developer to upgrade the power supply and wall panels to suit its specific needs and has signed a new long-term lease.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey says: “It is rare to see older warehouses being rebuilt to such a high standard. The savings in embodied carbon mean that this building is much more sustainable than an equivalent-sized new warehouse. When completed, unit 12 will undoubtedly be the finest building in Airways Industrial Estate.”