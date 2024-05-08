‘It’s the last hurdle’: Foley to seek funding to extend free schoolbooks to senior cycle students

Norma Foley is to seek funding to extend free schoolbooks to second level. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Minister for Education Norma Foley has said she is to seek funding in the next Budget to extend free schoolbooks to senior cycle students at second level.

Free schoolbooks were introduced at primary level for the first time last year and are due to be extended to Junior Cycle students from September next.

The initiative provides free workbooks and copybooks to all children and young people. Schools are instructed not to ask parents to buy or rent any of these items as part of the funding package.

Ms Foley said extending the initiative to include fourth, fifth and sixth year students at second level is the “last hurdle”.

“It is my aspiration, most certainly, that we’ll be able to achieve that in the next budget, but I am also conscious of conscious of competing demands in terms of budget,” she said.

“In the round, the Government is very conscious of how beneficial this has been. Wider society, too. I’ve referenced Vincent de Paul, who very clearly indicated that they saw a decrease in their calls around August/September last ... I think we’re all on the one page, so it’s to get it over the line in the Budget and I’ll do my absolute best to do that.”

Ms Foley was speaking at an event to announce the second year of the free schoolbooks scheme for pupils attending primary and special schools. More than 560,000 pupils at primary level, including more than 19,000 attending special schools, will continue to benefit from the scheme.

In addition to schoolbooks, the initiative provides workbooks and copybooks to all children and young people. The scheme at primary level is set to cost just more than €47 million in the coming academic year, down from just more than €50 million last year, reflecting the lower costs for schools who can reuse some books from last year.

The funding at primary is equivalent to €80 per pupil and is based on pupil enrolment figures on September 30th last. At second level, about €65 million is being invested in free schoolbooks for Junior Cycle students in first, second and third year.

The scheme applies to non fee-charging secondary schools only.

Ms Foley said her department will continue to provide schools with administration support grants to assist with implementing the scheme.

She said there is enhanced support for larger schools to take account of additional work needed.

At second level, where school principals say they are facing “huge” pressure to implement the scheme, Ms Foley said additional supports and guidance are in place to assist them.

While some independent bookshops have warned that the measure threatens their businesses, Ms Foley said schools in many cases are opting to maintain their relationships with local shops.