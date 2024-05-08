Cannabis: Almost €3.7 million worth of drug seized by gardaí in Wexford and Dublin

Almost €3.7 million worth of cannabis has been seized by gardaí in Wexford and Dublin.

On Tuesday, two separate intelligence-led operations involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service were carried out.

During these, two separate consignments of cannabis, with a combined weight of approximately 184kgs and combined estimated value of €3,680,000, were seized in Wexford and Dublin.

A man in his 60s was arrested following the seizure of 139kgs of cannabis herb, with an estimated market value approximately €2,780,000, in Wexford. He is being detained in the South Eastern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In the second separate operation, a man in his 50s was arrested following the seizure of 45kgs of cannabis herb (€900,000) and is being detained in a west Dublin Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

All drugs seized are subject to further analysis, a garda spokesman said.