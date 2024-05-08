Crime & Law

Cannabis: Almost €3.7 million worth of drug seized by gardaí in Wexford and Dublin

Two men arrested in separate operations by Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service

Shauna Bowers
Wed May 8 2024 - 13:57

Almost €3.7 million worth of cannabis has been seized by gardaí in Wexford and Dublin.

On Tuesday, two separate intelligence-led operations involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service were carried out.

During these, two separate consignments of cannabis, with a combined weight of approximately 184kgs and combined estimated value of €3,680,000, were seized in Wexford and Dublin.

A man in his 60s was arrested following the seizure of 139kgs of cannabis herb, with an estimated market value approximately €2,780,000, in Wexford. He is being detained in the South Eastern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In the second separate operation, a man in his 50s was arrested following the seizure of 45kgs of cannabis herb (€900,000) and is being detained in a west Dublin Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

All drugs seized are subject to further analysis, a garda spokesman said.

