More than 100 asylum seekers to be transferred out of accommodation in Citywest and Crooksling

More than 100 male asylum seekers are being transferred out of accommodation in Citywest and Crooksling, in southwest Dublin, in an apparent move to free up space for others in tents along the Grand Canal.

About 60 men were preparing to leave Crooksling on Wednesday, with a further 50 to leave Citywest on Thursday, say residents of the two locations. Notices posted at the sites say transfers will take place from 10am. Men have not been told where they will be moved to.

At Crooksling notice was posted on a board on Tuesday, accompanied by a list of names of about 60 men from countries including Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine and Nigeria, saying: “Personnel on this list to report to security hut at 10.00 on 08/05/2024 with all your belongings. Yous {sic} will be getting a transfer to a different site. WE HAVE NO INFORMATION ABOUT WHERE YOU WILL BE GETTING TRANSFERRED TO AS YET.”

In Citywest a notice on a screen, understood to be in the main dining area, says: “Transfer. On Thursday 09th May 2024. The applicants who will receive transfer letter please be available in the departure area at 10am Thursday, 9th May, 2024.”

READ MORE

A resident there told The Irish Times he understood about 50 men had received transfer letters but they had not been told where they were going. “When they get there they will let us know,” he said.

The moves come as the number of tents pitched by homeless male asylum along the Grand Canal in the city centre continues to increase and amid growing pressure on Government not to allow numbers there spiral further.

[ Taoiseach insists asylum seekers camping by Grand Canal not another Mount Street situation ]

On Tuesday, Taoiseach Simon Harris insisted that the appearance of tents used by asylum seekers along the banks of the Grand Canal near Baggot Street was not another Mount Street encampment. Alternative accommodation was being identified, he said.

A week after the authorities removed tents from the streets surrounding the International Protection Office (IPO) on Mount Street – and offered alternative accommodation to 290 people – up to 100 tents were evident on the stretch of canal between Mount Street and Baggot Street on Tuesday. Tents were also erected on ground close to the Salesforce offices near the Docks.

Mr Harris said that the Government would find new accommodation for arriving asylum seekers and would not allow the same situation as Mount Street to arise.

As of Tuesday there were 1,710 asylum seekers awaiting an offer of accommodation, according to the Department of Children and Integration.

Since 4th December 2023, when the Department announced it would no longer be able to offer accommodation to male asylum seekers on presentation, 2,935 men have applied for asylum. A total of288 were offered shelter after a “vulnerability triage” and 937 have “subsequently” been offered accommodation after being initially denied shelter.

[ Anti-immigration protesters in Dublin are met by counter-demonstration ]