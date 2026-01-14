Labour Party complains to Judicial Council over judge’s ‘nightmare’ cyclists remark

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik: `Cyclists are vulnerable road users, and we, as a country should be encouraging more people to cycle.' Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Labour Party transport spokesman Ciarán Ahern has made a formal complaint to the Judicial Council about Circuit Court Judge James O’Donohoe over his criticisms of cyclists in a personal injuries case.

Party leader Ivana Bacik told the Dáil her colleague had submitted the complaint as she said she was “deeply dismayed by the negative remarks about cyclists” by Judge O’Donohoe.

She said: “Many judges have expressed criticism. Some judges, even cycle as many of us in the Oireachtas do.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin in response said he also rejected “any stereotyping of cyclists”, adding “it shouldn’t happen”.

Judge O’Donohoe had earlier this week said “you never know with cyclists what they are going to do or anticipate what they are going to do”. “Cyclists have become a nightmare in Dublin.”

He made his comments as he reduced a €50,000 award to a cyclist to €10,000 in a personal injuries case.

The judge said he was entitled to take judicial notice of his own experiences as a motorist in Dublin.

Ms Bacik said: “unfortunately, the comments have generated a great deal of negativity. We’ve seen some scapegoating cyclists in the public discourse and it was appalling, in particular, to see the Irish Road Haulage Association using the opportunity to punch down on cyclists this week.

“Fourteen cyclists were killed in our roads last year, 45 in the last five years. Cyclists are vulnerable road users, and we, as a country should be encouraging more people to cycle,” she said, adding it would be positive for climate action, for public health and to tackle congestion and calling for proper investment.

The Taoiseach said in response: “I reject any stereotyping of cyclists or any categorisation of cyclists. I don’t want to breach any separation of powers, when I’m very clear that’s not. Any general comment to the effect that impacts negatively in terms of the perspective on cyclists is wrong and shouldn’t happen.

“And we should be very clear about the importance of cycling and facilitating cyclists and also being very careful in terms of contested space on our roads, in terms of making sure that we protect cyclists.”

Mr Martin said about €1 billion had been invested since 2021 in walking and cycling initiatives and there had been “transformative projects” across the country.