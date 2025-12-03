Red-carpet treatment as packed Dáil chamber gathers to hear Zelenskiy

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to the House of Oireachtas. Photograph: Tony Maxwell/Maxwells

This time, they didn’t hang out their brightest colours.

The time for tears has passed too.

And while there was no mistaking the deep sense of solidarity and welcome in the heartfelt applause for Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president’s second address to the joint Houses of the Oireachtas felt so much different from the first.

His message was more or the less the same, barely tempered by the three-and-a-half year interval since he last spoke directly to the Dáil and Seanad via a crackly video-link from Kyiv.

Back then, people were still in shock over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scenes of the fighting, and families fleeing the fighting, filled our television screens night after night.

Members of the Oireachtas applaud Zelenskiy in the Dáil on Tuesday. Photograph: Tony Maxwell/Pool/AFP via Getty

It was frightening. War had broken out in Europe and we could scarcely believe it.

And then this man Volodymyr Zelenskiy emerged: an unlikely (as is often the way) wartime leader who stepped up for his country against the imperial might of Russia with courage, dignity and determination.

Just six weeks into the war, TDs and Senators gathered in Leinster House to hear Zelenskiy speak.

The chamber was packed. People wore blue and yellow to signify their support for the people of Ukraine and their president. Members of the diplomatic corps filled the public gallery along with members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland.

It was an emotional gathering.

There was energy in the air – a mixture of empathy, anger, solidarity and sorrow. The sight of Zelenskiy, in his trademark military fatigues, crystallised those feelings.

When he spoke, he told them straight about the atrocities being committed in his county and appealed for help. He finished to huge applause and a standing ovation.

Was there hope? Perhaps. The plight of Ukraine was on everyone’s lips. It was early days.

That was in April of 2022.

[ Zelenskiy appeals for support from ‘community of nations’ during Irish visitOpens in new window ]

It’s November 2025 and Zelenskiy still desperately needs outside all the support he can get from Europe.

A video link isn’t enough any more. He addressed the Dáil in person this time.

Such is the security around the president, the Irish authorities would only refer to “a high-level visit” when giving the media advance notice of this major story. His name was not officially revealed until the day of his arrival.

After paying a courtesy visit to President Catherine Connolly in a festively twinkling Áras an Uachtaráin, Zelenskiy moved to Government Buildings for a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

He got the red carpet treatment. The Army Band played and the Honour Guard was drawn from Finner Camp in Donegal.

Micheál waited in the biting cold on the entrance steps as his guest’s motorcade swept in. It included a hulking garda armoured vehicle among a long line of Volvo SUVs. Zelenskiy arrived in a BMW. He was dressed entirely in black.

A Garda armoured vehicle in Dublin which was part of the security cavalcade during the visit. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

His protection officers also stood out, burly men also in black, eyeing the scene, two of them carrying large leather briefcases.

After their brief press conference, the two men and their teams enjoyed a working lunch.

The starter was a choice of Serrano ham, watermelon, whipped goats cheese, savoury oat and hazelnut granola or Howth Harbour seafood chowder with Guinness soda bread.

Main course was either a 12-hour braised beef feather blade with organic extra virgin olive oil mash, glazed king oyster and charred spring onion or pan seared hake with baby potatoes, wilted lemon greens and shichimi beurre blanc.

The dessert offering was a dark chocolate brownie with popcorn infused Chantilly, caramelised buttered popcorn and vanilla cream or a passion fruit posset with mango gel, roasted coconut and hazelnut sable.

The politicians responded warmly to Zelenskiy, but with less energy than before

Once they were fed and watered, the action switched to Leinster House.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy greeted Zelenskiy and his wife Olena at the Leinster Lawn entrance. Once inside, she took them through a receiving line made up of the party leaders and various Oireachtas group leaders.

Back in the chamber, TDs and Senators watched the action on two big screens. They watched their fellow politicians with great interest, rather in the way babies are always fascinated by other babies.

For this occasion, Senators were scattered among TDs in the chamber. This was very confusing as it was hard to work out who some of them were.

Up in the far corner, Danny Healy-Rae was reading a newspaper before he appeared to nod off.

Vases of yellow and blue flowers were placed at intervals along the ceremonial staircase to the chamber as the Ceann Comhairle – wearing her new robe – led her honoured guest to the double doors.

Inside, the Taoiseach’s wife Mary was seated beside Olena Zelenskiy, Ukraine’s first lady. When she arrived with her entourage, the chamber gave them a standing ovation. (Except for Paul Murphy and Richard Boyd Barrett, although the two People Before Profit TDs stood for her husband when he arrived but they didn’t applaud.)

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste barrelled in together – the pair of them nearly got wedged in the narrow opening in the rail leading to the steps down. The Attorney General Rossa Fanning sat inside the chamber but in the curved corridor above the benches.

And Michael Lowry, who got so annoyed earlier this year when Paul Murphy was filming his independent group during the ructions over Dáil rights, was on his feet with his phone aloft, enthusiastically videoing the occasion.

Zelenskiy and Martin at Government Buildings on Tuesday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Fine Gael backbencher, Maeve O’Connoll wore a blue dress with a yellow shawl draped over one shoulder while Labour Leader, Ivana Bacik, also combined the two colours.

But it was nothing like 2022 when the place was awash with the blue and yellow.

The Ceann Comhairle introduced Zelenskiy and his wife. Mark Daly, the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad would do the honours at the other end of the proceedings.

The visitor arrived to a huge ovation, TDs and senators stretching out to shake his hand as he passed.

And yet, the atmosphere was not the same as before. Three and a half years of grim reality saw to that.

But Volodymyr had a job to do. The same as before: Stand by us, stick with us, don’t lose the faith and don’t let Russia away with its crimes.

Remember that Ukraine and Ireland have similar histories when it comes to oppressors, he said. Remember our shared values.

He looked tired – more tired than he did last time, and he looked exhausted then.

[ Zelenskiy tells Oireachtas it cannot be ‘business as usual, not appeasement of killers’Opens in new window ]

There was a smattering of applause during his address, delivered in those familiar, gravelly tones.

He must be so weary of having to travel the world, saying thank you all the time and pleading for the solidarity and support to continue. Urging people not to lose heart, or interest.

“Thank you for providing home and protection to our people when they needed it most once the war broke out back home, while in some societies, the fatigue from news about the war is growing” he said.

Earlier, the Taoiseach said Ireland will continue to support the people of Ukraine for “as long as it takes”.

Peace will come to Ukraine, he said. “I profoundly hope that day will be soon”

Zelenskiy stressed it must be a just peace. “A just peace.” One where Russia, the aggressor, will be held to account.

“We need real peace. Help us achieve it and never lose your faith in Ukraine.”

The politicians responded warmly, but with less energy than before.

The mood, if not the desire to help, somewhat dispirited at this stage.

But Volodymyr Zelenskiy will persevere.

“Thank you. Thank you, Ireland.”

And he was gone. In the air within a couple of hours, continuing the fight.