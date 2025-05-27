Dáil suspended as pro-Palestine protesters disrupt proceedings

Palestine supporters protested in the Dail on Tuesday as Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe dismissed as unworkable the Restrictive Financial Measures (State of Israel) Bill. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The Dáil was suspended on Tuesday night after pro-Palestine protesters noisily disrupted proceedings.

About 40 people held up Palestinian flags and unfurled a large banner stating “sanction Israel”.

They banged on the protective glass of the visitors’ gallery chanting “stop the genocide” and “shame on you” during a debate on a Sinn Féin motion to prevent the Central Bank from allegedly facilitating the sale of Israeli war bonds, which they said is funding genocide in Gaza.

They protested as Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe dismissed as unworkable the Restrictive Financial Measures (State of Israel) Bill.

Gardaí and ushers escorted most of the protesters out after the House was suspended for 10 minutes.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said when the debate resumed that there was “widespread anger” over genocide in Gaza but “weasel words from the Minister”.

She protested over the removal of the demonstrators but Fine Gael TD Paula Butterly, who was chairing the session, said visitors in the gallery should remain silent and had been asked twice.

Ms McDonald described Mr Donohoe’s speech as an “utter, utter disgrace”.

But the Minister insisted the Central Bank does not sell or oversee the sale of Israeli bonds.

“I’ve heard the Opposition referring to selling them, trading them, dealing them or the bonds being sold.

“The reality is that even if this Bill were to be enacted Israeli bonds would still be available to retail investors across the EU and farther afield.”

At this point protesters erupted and the session was suspended.