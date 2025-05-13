Families whose children had hip surgeries sent letters in advance of report publication

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill: Letters being sent out to children who received surgery as far back as 2010. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Families whose children received hip surgeries up to 15 years ago are being sent letters by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in advance of the publication of a report on the service.

Last July, it was announced an independent review into hip surgeries in children would be carried out to examine if the developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH) surgery was required in all cases.

The review is looking at a random, anonymised sample of dysplasia of the hip surgeries, between 2021 and 2023, at CHI hospital sites, as well as the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Cappagh.

It has been examining whether the criteria used for surgical intervention varied between the three hospitals and if surgery was required in all cases. The report is expected to be published shortly.

However, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has confirmed letters are being sent out to children who received surgery as far back as 2010. The intention of the letter is to provide reassurance in light of the continuing audit process.

The letter said the audit is not yet complete but an “early recommendation from the audit is that all children who have had DDH surgery should receive routine follow-up care until the child’s bones have fully grown and developed, in line with current best practice”.

“If your child is not already in a long-term follow up process with your hospital, we will be in contact with you in the coming months to arrange one.”

The letter added that it wanted to “stress that this appointment is part of the normal post-operative review process and is not urgent”.

Speaking to reporters at the end of last week, Ms Carroll MacNeill said she has not yet received the report and does not have a timeline for when it will be completed.

The Minister said if she was to ask for a specific completion date, it would “be interfering with their process”.

CHI has come under consistent pressure in recent months, particularly in relation to the provision of orthopaedic services for children.

A recent report published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) into the use of unlicensed metal springs in spinal procedures on three children in Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin found children were “not protected from the risk of harm”.

A third report, by orthopaedic consultant Selvadurai Nayagam, is also being carried out in relation to adverse surgical outcomes.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has rejected Sinn Féin allegations that the Government has been “ducking, diving and dodging” and had “stonewalled” parents over the audit into alleged cases of unnecessary hip surgery on children.

He told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald that the audit report could be published “sooner than you think” as Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín claimed that the operation was carried out at a rate of “five to 10 times more than the population” needed.

Ms McDonald said that parents are “sick with worry” following confirmation that letters had been issued to parents of children who had received hip dysplasia surgery up to 15 years ago.

This follows reports that a draft audit report on 561 hip surgeries on children found 79 per cent of operations at the National Orthopaedic Hospital and 60 per cent at Temple Street did not meet the threshold for surgery.

Ms McDonald said the Minister for Health said she wanted to provide reassurance and ensure all potential cases are included. “But the truth is, you have given neither information nor reassurance to parents. In fact, you have been ducking, diving and dodging.”

Mr Martin acknowledged there is “a lot of anxiety and concern” and parents would be worried because “for a child to go through an operation or surgery is very traumatic”.

But, rejecting Ms McDonald‘s claims, he said: “We’re very conscious of anxiety that can be added to or created by anything we say, or by piecemeal information or by drip feed”.

The clinical audit is at a very advanced stage and had received feedback from clinicians.

Mr Martin said that nobody was “ducking and diving or dodging”.

He said “an action plan is currently being drafted in advance of the final audit report.