Sinn Féin still awaiting clarification on whether Taoiseach will withdraw ‘telling lies’ comment

Sinn Féin has said it is still awaiting “further clarification” from the Ceann Comhairle’s office as to whether the Taoiseach plans to withdraw remarks he made towards its leader in the Dáil last week about “telling lies”.

Micheál Martin told the chamber last Wednesday that Sinn Féin’s leader Mary Lou McDonald was “ag insint bréaga” which in English translates to “is telling lies”.

The remarks came after Ms McDonald accused the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste of misleading the public during the general election campaign in relation to housing delivery figures.

She also raised comments Mr Martin made about possible changes to rent pressure zones and potentially getting rid of them.

She asked the Fianna Fáil leader “who has your ear, who are you listening to” and accused him of singing from the hymn sheet of lobby groups for big institutional property funds.

Mr Martin denied in the Dáil calling the Sinn Féin leader a liar.

Ms McDonald subsequently wrote to the Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy stating the Taoiseach should withdraw the comments he made as Gaeilge.

Ms Murphy then wrote to the Sinn Féin leader and said she had not heard the remarks at the time but later reviewed the transcript.

“In view of the remarks made by the Taoiseach, I will copy this letter to him, along with a copy of the transcript, requesting that the Taoiseach review his remarks in the context of the rulings of the chair on parliamentary debate,” she said.

Sinn Féin’s chief whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said on Tuesday the party was awaiting further clarification from the Ceann Comhairle’s office as to “the Taoiseach’s intentions” this afternoon when the Dáil resumes for Leaders’ Questions.

The Houses of the Oireachtas said on Monday that it had no update available at the time.