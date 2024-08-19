Doug Beattie steps down as UUP leader due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ with party officers

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie has announced he is standing down from the role, citing “irreconcilable differences” with party officers among his reasons.

Mr Beattie, a decorated British Army veteran, was elected UUP leader in 2021.

In a statement Mr Beattie said it had been a “huge honour” to lead the party. “I took over as the leader at the beginning of a three-year election cycle with an overall aim of addressing the party decline, enhancing party influence across these islands and returning the Ulster Unionist Party to Westminster,” he said.

“Following the recent general election results the party has now returned to the green benches after an absence of seven years. Our share of the vote had increased slightly, and we have also elevated a member to the House of Lords. This is something we have not achieved in thirteen years; a move that demonstrates our increased influence at the highest levels of Government.”

The Upper Bann Assembly member said leading the party had been a “lonely” experience at times.

“It has not been easy and at times it has been both lonely and isolating. I am no stranger to leadership and that is how it often feels in taking a toll both physically and mentally. It also strains friendships and political relationships,” he said.

Mr Beattie said it was clear that “some believe the momentum needed to keep the Ulster Unionist Party moving in the right direction cannot come from me”.

“Irreconcilable differences between myself and party officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the party Leader. Therefore, I shall stand down as the party leader and allow the party to immediately begin the process to select a new leader who may maintain the confidence of the party and continue the momentum I have started,” he said.

Mr Beattie said he had received loyalty and support from many within the party. “This includes the MLA group and many other elected and non-elected members. I must also acknowledge that some did not agree with the direction and path I set for the party and the vision I promoted. I hope they can see that in the long term only an inclusive Ulster Unionist Party, promoting a positive message, can secure our future. I hope the new leader is given the freedom to act,” he said.

Additional reporting – PA