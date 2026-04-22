Catherine Connolly signs International Protection Bill into law

Under article 26 of the Constitution, the President has the power to refer any Bill to the Supreme Court for an adjudication on its constitutionality. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

President Catherine Connolly has decided not to refer the International Protection Bill to the Supreme Court to test its constitutionality and has signed it into law.

The announcement from Áras an Uachtaráin this afternoon comes after the President convened the Council of State on Monday to discuss the issue.

It will come as a relief to the Government, which pushed the controversial legislation through the Oireachtas in recent weeks despite sharp criticism from the Opposition parties and some NGOs.

Although Government sources fully expect that the law will be challenged by an individual at some stage in the future, the law will now come into operation as scheduled, fulfilling Ireland’s obligations under the EU Migration Pact.

Under article 26 of the Constitution, the President has the power to refer any bill to the Supreme Court for an adjudication on its constitutionality. Before she does so, however, she must first consult the Council of State. But the council is merely an advisory body – the decision is then the President’s to make.

If the challenge fails, however, and the court decides it is not unconstitutional, the legislation is immune from further challenge. This is one of the reasons why presidents have been reluctant to refer Bills under article 26, preferring to let the law be enacted and any future challenge to be grounded in its practical application.

Former president Michael D Higgins convened the council on four occasions to discuss a possible article 26 referral, but only actually referred one Bill – which was subsequently found by the court to be constitutional.