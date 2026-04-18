Martin says he is ‘acutely aware’ of ‘real pain and fear’ caused by rising fuel prices

Micheál Martin: 'Our opponents give no thought to how we marshal the resources needed to support people.' Photograph: Wojtek Radawanksi/AFP via Getty Images

Fianna Fáil and the Government are “acutely aware” of the “real pain and fear” caused by rising fuel prices, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin told party members the Government is “relentlessly focused” on action following a bruising week for his leadership that included criticism from Fianna Fáil backbenchers.

On Wednesday, three of the party’s youngest TDs issued a letter criticising the handling of recent fuel price protests, in which they said they viewed “events of the past few weeks with a real and deep concern”.

This was followed by other party members voicing their disquiet at the Government’s handling of fuel protests and blockades, although on Friday Ministers gave their backing to the Taoiseach.

Addressing the Fianna Fáil National Councillors’ Conference at Mullingar Park Hotel in Co Westmeath on Saturday, Martin described “living through and governing in a quite remarkable time in world history”.

He said since returning to Government in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic, war, massive displacement in Europe, the migratory pressure caused by conflict in Africa, and trouble in the Middle East that has culminated in war between Iran and the United and Israel had all needed to be navigated.

“This latest chapter has caused a disruption to global energy supplies greater even than the 1970s oil shock,” he said.

“All of it has created a situation where inflationary pressures are causing very real pain and very real fear in people all across our society.

“No matter how aggressively our opponents try to claim otherwise, I and the Fianna Fáil party are acutely aware of this,” the Taoiseach said.

“With the rest of Government, we have been relentlessly focused on ... using our resources in a sustainable way to help people through it, but also ... making sure that our economy stays strong, stays stable and continues to give us the scope to provide that help.

“Because through all these shocks, we have managed to maintain a positive sentiment towards Ireland and the Irish economy. Investment continues to come into our country. Our businesses continue to grow and reinvest,” Martin said.

He told the party gathering it was “important to understand this and to acknowledge” successes because “our political opponents refuse to”.

“Our opponents give no thought to how we marshal the resources needed to support the people who need support,” he said.

“As I like to point out to them in the Dáil, the Opposition in this country love to talk about the idea of ‘the workers’, but when it comes to the actual working people and protecting the jobs they rely on, they are not so keen.

“As I have said, I understand the pressure people are under and the fear that many feel as the war continues to threaten livelihoods, of course I do.

“That is why we have introduced some of the most extensive fuel supports in Europe over the last few weeks – a €750 million package.”

Martin said the Government has been “listening and responding since this cost-of-living crisis began”.

“Energy credits, reduction in VAT on gas and electricity, extension and increase of the fuel allowance (now paid to more than a quarter of all households), the largest-ever budget for retrofitting, free schoolbooks for children at primary and secondary level, free hot school meals, the new National Childcare Scheme, sustained increases in social protection and child support payments, extension of access to free GP care.

“These are just some of the measures we have introduced to ease the burden on people,” he said. – PA