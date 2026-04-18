Government and civil servants uneasy over President’s choice of first overseas trip

President Catherine Connolly has triggered official and political unease over her first overseas trip, which will see her attend a conference organised by left-leaning heads of government in Spain, without meeting its head of state.

Connolly will today address the Defence of Democracy conference in Barcelona. It is organised by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez, who will meet Connolly in the Catalan city, and Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

However, multiple sources told The Irish Times that there is unease both among civil servants in the Department of Foreign Affairs and other departments, and at political level, over the choice for her first overseas trip.

One Government source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the preference of officials was that Connolly visit the UK for her first overseas trip – which would have been seen as an “appropriate” choice.

“[The Department of Foreign Affairs] would have much preferred the first [visit] be to the UK and state head-to-state head type visit,” said a Government source.

Other Coalition figures said the issue was less that she was going to Spain first, but rather the details of the trip and the nature of the conference she is attending, which will feature left-leaning heads of state and government, and is organised by Sánchez and Lula, who are prominent critics of US president Donald Trump.

That Connolly will visit Barcelona, rather than Spanish capital Madrid, and will be received by the prime minister rather than her counterpart – the king of Spain – has also ruffled feathers. Government sources also pointed to the fact it is not being attended by the UK and the US.

There was a flurry of concern in Dublin that Connolly could sign declarations arising from the conference which could run contrary to Government policy. A spokesman for the President said, however, that she would not join any declarations “which may refer to executive matters”.

It is not believed to have caused major ructions between the Áras and the Coalition, which would have had to approve her plan to travel outside the State, but various sources described “unease” and “surprise” at the trip among officials and politicians.

A Government spokesman said the visit was consistent with Connolly’s constitutional position and “is supported by the Government”. The conference will “provide a valuable opportunity for the President to meet with some other heads of State or Government,” he said.

A Minister likened the trip to events from Michael D Higgins’s term, saying: “We’ve been here before.”

In remarks released by the Áras before her departure, Connolly said she was “honoured” to give her first address as President abroad at “this critically important event”.

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She will make a speech emphasising the importance of multilateralism and the obligation on states to stand together to defend international law, the United Nations and institutions established to uphold human rights.

“At a time when voices calling for war and military might are dominant, it is timely and fitting that we gather under an initiative championed by two leaders who have shown the political courage this moment demands,” she said, referring to Lula and Sánchez. They, she said, “deserve our recognition, and our gratitude, for placing the defence of democracy at the centre of the international agenda”.

She added that Ireland was “uniquely placed” to offer a valuable perspective as neutral, post-famine, postcolonial republic. “At this crucial moment we must work with all those who share our views to deepen international co-operation and to nurture and develop conditions for lasting peace.”

She will meet bilaterally with leaders from Mexico, Colombia, Uruguay and Barbados, as well as potentially South Africa, in addition to giving her address.