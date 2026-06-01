Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Dublin city centre

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne said he was travelling from his hotel to Dublin Airport. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne was arrested on suspicion of drink driving last week while travelling to Dublin Airport in the early morning.

Byrne, who represents the Wicklow-Wexford constituency, was stopped at a mandatory Garda checkpoint in Dublin city centre at about 5am on Thursday morning.

He failed the breathalyser test and was subsequently brought to Pearse Street Garda station where he provided a urine sample. An Garda Síochána is awaiting the outcome of the test.

In a statement issued on Monday, Byrne (52) said he was travelling from his hotel to Dublin Airport on Thursday morning to catch a flight to a conference abroad.

“I was stopped at a mandatory Garda checkpoint in Dublin city centre, close to my hotel, and I was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving,” he said.

“I am co-operating fully with An Garda Síochána. As the matter is ongoing, it would not be appropriate for me to comment further at this stage,” he added.

Byrne said he informed Fianna Fáil immediately after his arrest. He subsequently took a taxi to the airport to catch his flight.

Byrne, from Gorey, has served as a senator and as a TD and is currently the chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Artificial Intelligence.

Fianna Fáil has been contacted for comment.

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