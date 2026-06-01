Leaving Cert: How can you, or your child, best get through the next fortnight?

We will publish the views of students, parents and teachers.

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

More than 100,000 households begin the Junior Cert and Leaving Cert exams this week. Yes, we said it, because if one person is sitting the June exams, everyone in the family is.

The nerves are jangling, the heart is racing, legs are trembling, and that’s just the family pet.

The tension ...

So what can you do to help prepare yourself for the next fortnight? How can you help your child get through the exams in the best way possible?

If you are student, you may want to send the next link to someone in your house!

Guidance counsellor and education columnist with The Irish Times, Brian Mooney, has 10 useful tips for parents who are supporting an exam student this month.

Over the next few days, some well-known people will tell us their memories of enduring the Leaving Cert.

First up is broadcaster Fionnuala Moran.

During the exams, we will publish the views of students, parents and teachers – how preparations are going, what surprises have come up, the mood among classmates, etc.

Every day during the Leaving Cert we will review the exam papers. Students and teachers will weigh in on what they thought of the latest Leaving Cert paper.

You’ll find everything you need at the education section of The Irish Times.

Best of luck to everyone involved in this year’s Junior or Leaving Cert exams.

You’ve got this!