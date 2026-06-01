James Milner, Premier League’s appearance record holder, retires aged 40

James Milner, who began his career at boyhood club Leeds and went on to play 24 seasons in the Premier League, has announced his retirement. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Former England midfielder James Milner has announced his retirement from football.

The 40-year-old, who has spent the last three years at Brighton, began his career at boyhood club Leeds and has played 24 seasons in the Premier League.

Milner broke the record for the most Premier League appearances while playing for Brighton against Brentford in February, and ends his career with a total of 658.

“After 24 seasons in the Premier League, it feels like the right time to bring an end to my playing career,” Milner said in a statement on Instagram.

“From making my debut for Leeds, who I supported growing up, at the age of 16 and becoming the Premier League’s youngest scorer, I could never have dreamed of the journey I’ve been on, right through to not being able to lift my foot last year and then coming back to be part of Brighton qualifying for Europe for the second time in their history at the age of 40.”

Milner began his career with Leeds in 2002, becoming the Premier League’s youngest goalscorer at the time aged 16 years and 356 days.

Spells at Newcastle and Aston Villa followed before joining Manchester City in 2010, where he lifted two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and League Cup.

A move to Liverpool in 2015 saw Milner secure another Premier League crown along with an FA Cup and League Cup and he was part of the Reds’ Champions League-winning side in 2019.

After eight seasons at Anfield, the midfielder joined Brighton on a free transfer in June 2023 and he surpassed Gareth Barry’s previous Premier League appearance record of 653 earlier this year.

On the international stage, Milner won 61 caps for England and was in the squad for two European Championships and two World Cups. He made 964 appearances for club and country overall.

Milner added: “To have gone on to represent Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton – and not forgetting a memorable month at Swindon – has been an incredible privilege.

“Every club has played a huge role in my life and career, and I want to thank everyone involved – the owners, staff, coaches, team-mates and supporters who welcomed me and helped me along the way.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country, England, at two European Championships and two World Cups. But more than anything, it’s the people and friendships I’ve made throughout the game that I’ll cherish forever.

“To the fans, thank you. To those who supported me every step of the way, your encouragement meant more than you’ll ever know. And to those who gave me grief along the way, thank you too – you all played your part in making the journey memorable and helping shape me as a player and person.

“To my family, thank you for every sacrifice, every mile travelled and every moment of encouragement. None of this would have been possible without you.

“I leave the game with immense pride, gratitude and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Football has given me far more than I could ever have imagined, and I will always be thankful for the opportunities it provided.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey.”