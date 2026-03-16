Taoiseach expects ‘targeted approach’ to any State supports to combat rising energy costs

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaks to the media at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington DC on Monday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Taoiseach has said the Government would “certainly want to help” people on lower incomes with the rising cost of energy but has stopped short of giving specific commitments.

Speaking to journalists in Washington DC on Monday, Micheál Martin indicated that a package of measures was being prepared but he declined to give any timescale for its implementation.

However, he stressed that he wanted any package to be “targeted”.

“Any measures we take, it’s not just a short-term horizon that we have to look at. We’ve got to look at the medium-term horizon and what impact it has on the overall budget,” he said.

“We want a targeted approach at one level where we understand that people are under a lot of pressure. And therefore, those on low incomes, we certainly want to help.”

Fuel and home heating oil prices have risen sharply since the US and Israel began a campaign of strikes on Iran more than two weeks ago, prompting calls form Opposition politicians and lobby groups for the Government to intervene to ease the burden.

The Fianna Fáil leader added: “I don’t want to say too much because it’ll be for the discussions around Government ... We understand the pressures that people are under.”

Pressed to confirm that some sort of package was on the way, the Taoiseach said: “I’m very clear, I’m always a believer in, if you’re doing something, prepare it properly, announce it when it’s ready, and that would be my approach in terms of doing something.”

He said that the Government wanted “to do this in a measured, balanced way that targets resources and that is effective”.

Following calls by US president Donald Trump for assistance from allies to keep the Staits of Hormuz open, the Taoiseach ruled out any Irish involvement in military operations there.

“We’re not a military power,” he said. “We don’t have that offensive military capacity in any shape or form. So obviously that’s not something that’s on our agenda.”

Asked if the EU should be getting involved, Martin said: “We’re not members of Nato. And obviously, there’s a conversation going on within Nato and between Nato countries, and that’s a matter for them to resolve that.

“I think it’s our view is that we need a peaceful resolution of this ... I think there is obviously huge concern about the economic implications globally, energy price increases, and so on. But that works both ways and I think Iran is recklessly attacking all the Gulf states,” he said.

The Taoiseach added that Irish and EU citizens in the Gulf states were now under direct threat from Iran due to the continuing attacks.

Martin is attending a number of business-related events in Washington on Monday as part of his four-day visit to the US.

A large number of Irish and US business leaders have descended on Washington DC for the events, regarded as a key part of efforts to promote continued US investment in Ireland. There is also a focus on highlighting the growing extent of Irish investment in the US, something the Taoiseach will be keen to stress in his engagements with Trump, US vice president JD Vance and Congressional leaders.

In advance of his meeting with Trump, Martin declined to be drawn on his preparations or speculate about their discussions.

“Life is unpredictable. Politics is unpredictable and so I’m enjoying what I’m doing today,” he said.

“I’m focused on the functions I have today, and then we take tomorrow when it comes. I’m looking forward to it ... I’m looking forward to meeting the president. Looking forward to meeting the vice president. And I’m looking forward to lunch on the Hill ... So that’s the frame of mind.”