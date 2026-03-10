No criminal case against Michael Lowry over Moriarty tribunal findings

Independent TD Michael Lowry: 'Despite the unfair and unfounded opinions of the Moriarty Report, there are no charges being brought against me.' Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will not be proceeding with a criminal case against Independent TD Michael Lowry following a long-running investigation by An Garda Síochána and the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) into the findings of the Moriarty tribunal.

Gardaí confirmed on Tuesday that the office of the DPP had directed no prosecution be taken in respect of the matter. Lowry’s solicitor was informed on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the TD welcomed the decision and criticised the tribunal – which investigated alleged payments made to Lowry and, separately, to the late taoiseach Charles Haughey – for a “flawed report”.

“The Tribunal report, which was issued back in 2011, was always flawed, not being based on hard facts or admissible evidence, but on conjecture, manipulation and speculation,” he said.

“Its findings have allowed me to be subjected to repeated insults, smears and false allegations, with no legal remedy available to me.

“Even though its findings are legally sterile, as the Supreme Court have pronounced, it has deprived me of any ability to defend myself from repeated character assassination and attacks on my reputation,” he said.

The tribunal, which investigated the relationship between prominent business people and politics, made adverse findings in 2011 against a number of prominent politicians including Lowry.

The tribunal report concluded that Lowry “secured the winning” of the State’s second mobile phone licence for Denis O’Brien’s company, Esat Digifone and also found that the former Fine Gael minister, was given money by O’Brien, with the payments “demonstrably referable” to his winning of the licence. Lowry and O’Brien have repeatedly disputed the findings.

In his detailed statement, Lowry said the tribunal took 14 years to issue its final report. He said the subsequent Garda investigation has taken 13 years, saying the time span and complexity of the investigation was unique.

Lowry met Cab officers voluntarily in Irishtown Garda station in 2024. A file was subsequently sent to the DPP in late 2024, around the time Lowry and his group of Independents were involved in Government-formation negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

A former chair of Fine Gael who served as minister for transport between 1994 and 1996, Lowry has been TD for Tipperary North since 1987, sitting as an Independent since 1997.

A proposal to give his group of Independents Opposition time to speak in the Dáil last year temporarily derailed the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach.

“Despite the unfair and unfounded opinions of the Moriarty Report, there are no charges being brought against me arising from the award of the licence; no charge of corruption, or misfeasance in public office; no charges of personal gain or bribery on my part,” he said in the statement.

“I want to thank my family and friends for their resolute, encouragement and kindness throughout many difficult years.

“I will be forever grateful to the people of Tipperary and North Kilkenny for the unwavering faith and trust they placed in me,” he added.

A Garda spokesman said: “We do not comment on named individuals or third party statements.

“The office of the DPP has directed no prosecution in respect of this matter.

“An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further.”