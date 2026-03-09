Government says power to set foreign policy lies with it and not President Connolly

President Catherine Connolly said recent attacks in the Middle East were 'deliberate assaults on international law'. “We must name them as such, without euphemism and without equivocation,” she said in a statement on Sunday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Government has responded to President Catherine Connolly’s intervention on Iran by reminding her that it has executive responsibility for foreign affairs.

Speaking to political correspondents on Monday, the Government’s spokesman said “successive governments have voiced support for international law”, adding this was “especially important for a small country”.

He said the Government “fully respects the constitutional role of the President” but added: “It’s important to recall that the responsibility for foreign affairs rests with the Government.”

The spokesman declined to comment further, but the statement is likely intended as a direct riposte to President Connolly’s comments on Sunday, when she condemned the “violations of international law” in the Gulf. She said they were “shocking and numbing”, adding, “but we cannot afford inaction”.

Though not naming the United States, the President’s words were taken as a clear message that she believes Ireland should speak out against US actions against Iran, just a week before the Taoiseach Micheál Martin visits president Donald Trump at the White House.

The Government’s response on Monday, reminding the President of her role – and by implication of the limits of her role – is in contrast to its previous policy of not commenting on interventions by Michael D Higgins.

Senior sources declined to discuss the issue, citing its sensitivity, though they did not contradict the suggestion that Government Buildings was intending to send a message to the Áras.

Tánaiste Simon Harris struck what may be received as a slightly different note when saying the Government had a respect for her “right to speak on issues of concern to her, and indeed issues of concern to the Irish people”.

Speaking in Brussels, where he was attending an Ecofin meeting of Eurogroup finance ministers, Harris said it had very clearly stated the US and Israeli military attack did not have a United Nations mandate.

“The Government has been consistent in its support for international law. I have huge respect for the President, a huge respect for her mandate, her constitutional role and her office, and therefore her right to speak on issues of concern to her, and indeed issues of concern to the Irish people.

“The Government has also been clear, clear in terms of our support for the UN, the importance of international law and calling for de-escalation,” he said.

However, sources indicated that Harris’s comments were consistent with the Government statement, saying the President will not be prevented from speaking out on issues as she has before, but that all political and executive responsibility affairs reside with the Government.

In her statement on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day, Connolly said the recent attacks in the Middle East have been “deliberate assaults on international law”.

While not naming the US or Israel specifically, her comments were seen as an implicit rebuke to the Government, which has stopped short of saying the attacks on Iran have violated international law.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said it was “only right” that Connolly has reflected on the horrors of the war and the conflict, especially on women and children and said the Government “all share her views in terms of what is happening”.

McEntee said: “The death of innocent civilians must be condemned. We as a Government have been clear that what is happening is not in line, or consistent, with international law.

“The Government priority must be on how we can draw things back and how can we get people around the table.”