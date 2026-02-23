State to buy 56,400 bags, 11,000 umbrellas and 6,000 lapel pins with EU presidency branding

The Government is proposing to spend almost €600,000 on tote bags, stationery and other merchandise to promote Ireland’s European Union presidency.

Ireland is due to take over the rotating presidency in July and will hold if for six months. As part of preparations, the Department of Foreign Affairs is ordering large consignments of branded merchandise for free distribution.

Most of the stationery packs will be delivered to Dublin, but many will be distributed to 99 cities around the world. For example, the department is proposing to send 100 each to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and to Maputo, Mozambique, and 200 to the Vatican.

Ireland’s permanent mission, in Brussels, to the EU will receive 11,000 while the embassy in Washington DC will get 400.

“It is customary for EU member states holding the role of presidency ... to provide branded stationery with the presidency logo for distribution to delegates in the course of each presidency,” a request for tender issued by the Department stated.

The stationery will be used by “officials, delegates and partners across Ireland and the global Irish mission network in the course of the presidency”, it said.

The Government is to buy 56,400 tote bags, which will each contain an A5 notepad and ballpoint pen, costing an estimated total of €445,000 plus VAT. All items will feature 2026 EU Presidency branding.

It will also buy 4,000 smaller notebook sets, 11,000 large and small umbrellas, 6,000 lapel pins and 3,000 lanyards, costing an estimated €125,000 before VAT.

In total, the department proposes to spend €570,000 plus VAT on the merchandise.

The presidency is an “important obligation” and “an opportunity for Ireland to make a significant and positive contribution to the EU”, the procurement documents state.

“Delivering a successful EU presidency, including an extensive programme of events in Ireland, is essential for Ireland’s position, influence and reputation in the EU and for advancing the European Union’s agenda against a complex geopolitical background.”

The expenditure on the merchandise will form a small part of the overall expected to be spent on the presidency.

The Government has estimated hosting the presidency would cost €293 million. Much of this will be for security, including the allocation of €125 million to An Garda Síochána for overtime and equipment.

Other major costs include the hiring of luxury vehicles for EU summits, including armoured cars, and about €22 million to upgrade meeting venues.