May byelections confirmed for Connolly and Donohoe seats in Galway and Dublin

The Galway West and Dublin Central byelections are set to be hotly contested. Photograph: The Irish Times

The upcoming byelections in Galway and Dublin will take place in May with Taoiseach Micheál Martin citing “good weather” as a reason to hold them that month.

There is a vacant Dáil seat in the Galway West constituency following the election of former independent TD Catherine Connolly as President last October.

The vacancy in the Dublin Central arose after Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe resigned his seat in November to take a post at the World Bank in Washington DC.

Speaking to reporters at the opening of a social housing development in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, Martin said: “We’re looking at a May election, it would seem to me, for the two byelections – good weather and so on.“

Meanwhile, a Fine Gael statement said: “The Tánaiste [Simon Harris] and the Taoiseach agreed this week to hold the byelections in May. Fine Gael looks forward to competing in both.”

Martin was asked about suggestions that Fianna Fáil might run two candidates in Galway. He said he had heard of that idea, but did not confirm that it would happen.

Martin said he has discussed the byelection with sitting Fianna Fáil Galway West TD John Connolly.

In the 2024 general election, another Fianna Fáil candidate in the constituency, broadcaster Gráinne Seoige, was unsuccessful in her effort to secure a seat.

“The grassroots will decide who our nominee will be both in Galway [West] and in Dublin Central,” said Martin.

While it is unclear who Fianna Fáil might run in Galway West – where it has several elected councillors – Senator Mary Fitzpatrick and Cllr John Stephens have been touted as possible candidates in Dublin Central.

Former Fianna Fáil member Noel Thomas is running in Galway West for Independent Ireland. He came to prominence when he was critical of plans for asylum seeker accommodation in a local hotel that was later subject to an arson attack. He condemned the burning of the building.

Should Ireland keep the Triple Lock? Listen | 42:36

Thomas Welby, an Independent councillor and close ally of Minister of State Noel Grealish, will also be contesting the Galway West byelection.

The convener of Catherine Connolly’s presidential campaign in Galway, university lecturer Sheila Garrity, will stand as an Independent.

The Labour Party has selected Cllr Helen Ogbu as its candidate in Galway West.

For Fine Gael, Senator Seán Kyne – a former TD – and Cllr Eddie Hoare are seen as possible candidates. Fine Gael opened a nomination process this week in advance of a selection convention.

Dublin Lord Mayor Ray McAdam has been tipped as Fine Gael’s possible candidate in Dublin Central.

Sinn Féin is yet to identify a likely candidate or set a date for a convention in Galway West.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is a sitting TD in Dublin Central. It was reported over the weekend that the mother of Harvey Morrison Sherratt, a nine-year-old boy who died after waiting several years for spinal surgery, could be selected to be Sinn Féin’s candidate there. Others who may seek to run are Cllrs Janice Boylan and Séamus McGrattan.

[ Politics in The Irish Times: All you need to knowOpens in new window ]

The Social Democrats have selected grassroots activist Míde Nic Fhionnlaoich to run in Galway West and Cllr Daniel Ennis for Dublin Central. The Green Party has chosen former cllr Niall Murphy in Galway West and Cllr Janet Horrner in Dublin Central.

Anti-immigration Independent Cllr Malachy Steenson has also announced his intention to contest Dublin Central.

The Irish Times previously reported that gardaí believe veteran criminal figure Gerry Hutch will run in the Dublin Central byelection. He missed out on a seat in the constituency in the 2024 general election.