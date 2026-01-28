Former Labour minister Brian O’Shea remembered as ‘committed’ teacher and politician

Brian O’Shea first won election to the Dáil in 1989 and held that seat continually until he retired in 2011. Photograph: Waterford County Council Facebook page

Former Labour Party minister Brian O’Shea has been remembered as a “committed” teacher and politician and a “wonderful parliamentarian”.

Mr O’Shea, a TD for Waterford for more than 20 years, died aged 81 on Wednesday.

He was a local politician in Waterford during the 1980s and was elected to the Seanad in 1987.

He first won election to the Dáil in 1989 and held that seat continually until he retired in 2011.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik described Mr O’Shea as a “committed teacher, politician and loyal servant to the Labour Party over many years.”

She extended her sympathies to his wife Eileen and their children Christine, Anne, Paddy, Siobhán, John and Mary as well as his extended family and friends.

In the Dáil on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin also offered his sympathies to O’Shea’s family.

Mr Martin described O’Shea as “a thorough gentleman and wonderful parliamentarian” who was “always calm and always saw things in perspective”.

In her tribute, Ms Bacik said Mr O’Shea’s home county was “always foremost in his political thoughts, with a strong focus on job creation, health issues, and regional economic development.”

She said: “One of the highlights of his time in national politics was no doubt his service as a Minister of State,” first in the Department of Agriculture from 1993 and later in the Department of Health between 1994 and 1997.

“Brian’s journey to politics began in his work as an educator and a trade unionist,” she said.

He taught in St Paul’s National School beginning in 1970 and was involved in the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

Mr O’Shea was Labour Party chairman between 2007 and 2012 and Ms Bacik said: “Even in retirement he continued to serve loyally as a party trustee for many years.”

Opening a book of condolence, the mayor of Waterford City and County, Labour councillor Seamus Ryan, said Mr O’Shea had a “distinguished political career, serving the people of Waterford with pride, dedication and commitment”.

