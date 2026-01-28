Ban on use of scramblers in public places being planned by Government

Participants pictured Monday evening during a vigil and walk in memory of 16-year-old Grace Lynch, who died when she was hit by a scrambler motorcycle on Sunday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A ban on the use of scramblers in public places is being planned by Government as well as stricter regulations for e-scooters and e-bikes.

It comes after a man appeared in court charged in connection with a crash in Finglas that caused the death of a 16-year-old girl at the weekend.

Grace Lynch died after being hit by a scrambler motorbike as she used a pedestrian crossing on Ratoath Road in Dublin 11 on Sunday afternoon.

In the wake of her death, Taoiseach Micheál Martin signalled the Government would seek to remove scrambler bikes from the roads.

Mr Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris met on Wednesday afternoon alongside Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister of State at the Department of Transport Sean Canney to discuss the matter. Attorney General Rossa Fanning was also present.

Sources briefed on proceedings said afterwards that an outright ban is being planned on scramblers in public places like parks and roads.

There is also a plan to introduce “far tighter” regulations on e-scooters and e-bikes for safety reasons, a Coalition source said. This includes the use of fines and mandating the use of helmets and high visibility wear for users.

The meeting heard regulations banning the use of scramblers on public roads, parks and places is to be finalised urgently, and decided that drafting of regulations giving effect to this will be completed as a priority before being brought to Cabinet in a matter of weeks.

Grace Lynch. Photograph: rip.ie

[ Man charged over scrambler crash that caused death of girl (16) in FinglasOpens in new window ]

A meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party will tonight hear a motion calling for such a ban, with further regulation now necessary to address the “growing and serious risks posed”.

It calls for powers for gardaí to seize, impound and where appropriate, destroy scramblers found in unlawful use or possession after a 30-day amnesty period where people can voluntarily surrender scrambler motorbikes without penalty or prosecution.

This would operate alongside a refund scheme for such motorbikes that were taxed, registered, insured and supported by verifiable proof of purchase.

Under such a scheme, bikes purchased in the last six months would qualify for a 90 per cent refund, with those purchased in the last year due a 70 per cent refund, and those purchased two years ago getting a 50 per cent refund. Such a scheme would be financed through the proceeds of crime fund.

The motion is being brought by the party’s Dublin spokesperson Senator Mary Fitzpatrick on behalf of its Dublin based TDs and Senators and its leaders in the four Dublin local authorities.

The motion mirrors calls in the Dáil earlier on Wednesday, including from Fianna Fáil TD Catherine Ardagh who said following Ms Lynch’s death on Sunday her constituency office was still receiving reports of scramblers on roads in parts of Dublin South Central.

It was an issue “we have been shouting about in these Houses for long enough”, she said.

Raising the issue in the Dáil, she said Garda representatives acknowledge “there is uncertainty around the circumstances in which scramblers can be compulsorily seized, how ownership is established where bikes are unregistered and uninsured, and what happens to seized vehicles where no lawful ownership can be ultimately demonstrated”.

“There is also public confusion about whether confiscated bikes are ultimately returned, retained or destroyed. That lack of clarity seriously undermines the deterrent effect the legislation is intended to have.”

She asked the Taoiseach to “consider a 30-day amnesty surrender and a possible refund scheme to those who own scrambler or quad bikes”.

Mr Martin told her he did “not want to brand everyone but we do not want to be rewarding people who do not need to be rewarded”.

He would ask the relevant Minister to examine the issue. “We have done that with knives in the past and it yielded results.”

[ Taoiseach pledges to do ‘anything and everything’ to get scrambler bikes off the roadsOpens in new window ]