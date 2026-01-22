Minister blocked in bid to end scrutiny of law giving him power to approve gas reserve

Minister for Environment Darragh O’Brien: 'The risk of not having a gas reserve is one that cannot be ignored.' Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Minister for Environment Darragh O’Brien has been blocked in his attempt to leapfrog early scrutiny of a proposed new law that would give him direct power over planning approval and permits for the State’s €900 million liquefied natural gas (LNG) reserve.

Mr O’Brien had asked the all-party Committee on Climate, Energy and Environment to waive pre-legislative scrutiny of the unprecedented proposal.

He argued the issue was too urgent to delay with normal committee procedures.

Several committee members expressed strong opposition to the move in advance of a meeting on the request on Wednesday but Mr O’Brien said a compromise deal had been reached.

The committee will carry out pre-legislative scrutiny but within a tight four-week deadline that will see them report back to the Minister before the end of February

Mr O’Brien said he was happy with the deal struck with committee chairman, Fine Gael TD Naoise Ó Muirí.

“It’s critically important that we move on the legislation but I want the input of the committee,” he said.

“I met with the chairperson and we have now agreed between the committee and myself that pre-legislative scrutiny will take place but it will be truncated in so far as it will be done within four weeks – hearings plus the report.

“Then I need time to consider the report because I would expect there will be details in it that will effect some change to the legislation.”

The proposed law, the Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve Bill, would allow the Minister directly decide on planning and permitting applications relating to the facility to be developed in the Shannon Estuary.

A large energy infrastructure development would normally require approval and consents from An Coimisiún Pleanála, the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

The facility would be the first to take shipments of LNG into the country and the first to use a specialised floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

Mr O’Brien argued it was needed to provide reserves of gas in case of interruption to the pipeline between Ireland and Scotland which supplies most of the country’s gas.

The plan is controversial as it represents new investment in fossil fuels which goes against climate action objectives and because LNG is more carbon-polluting than regular gas and it will come from an increasingly volatile United States.

Mr O’Brien said however: “The risk of not having a gas reserve is one that cannot be ignored.

“I need to get the legislation through as expeditiously as possible so we can move forward to planning and procurement.”

The Minister said the proposed law was not intended for setting aside normal consenting procedures for other developments.

“It’s a bespoke piece of legislation for this specific project,” he said.