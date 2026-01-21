Irish language to have equal status with English during Irish EU presidency

A document outlining draft guidance on the use of the Irish language during the EU presidency has been prepared by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne (pictured). Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Irish language will for the first time play a central part in Ireland’s presidency of the European Union later this year.

All official documents, policy programmes and press releases will be in Irish and English, while content on the Irish presidency website will be available in Irish, English and French.

The Government has also given a commitment that content that requires immediate publication, such as European Council decisions, will be published simultaneously in Irish and English where feasible, and within a very short period of each other, if not.

Its aim is to ensure that Irish has close to equal status to English during the six-month term.

It represents the first time the State has hosted the other 26 EU states where Irish has equal status with all of the 23 other official languages.

[ Gardaí le Gaeilge: Speaking Irish in the Gaeltacht is ‘absolutely a must’Opens in new window ]

A document outlining draft guidance on the use of the Irish language during the presidency has been prepared by the Department of Foreign Affairs and by Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne, a former minister for the Gaeltacht.

The Government also intends to encourage the use of Irish at all formal council meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg and during informal meetings in Ireland during its term. Simultaneous translation will be provided.

“The 2026 presidency will provide the first opportunity for council working parties (involving officials) to be chaired through Irish ... Use of Irish will be encouraged, including, where feasible, use of Irish by the chair throughout the meeting,” it has stated.

For meetings not chaired in Irish, officials will be encouraged to use pre-prepared opening and closing statements in Irish.

An official guidance document, providing appropriate phrases in Irish with English translations, will be provided to officials.

The presidency will also feature a series of cultural programmes involving Irish language literature, arts and music. This aspect will be co-ordinated by Culture Ireland in consultation with the Department of the Gaeltacht.

[ ‘Huge demand’ for Irish language classes as adult learners return to school decades onOpens in new window ]

“Irish language events should be hosted in Ireland and Brussels to engage the Irish-speaking community and showcase the language internationally,” the document has stated.

A short training video will be made available to officials and politicians on how to use the Irish language during the presidency.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of the Gaeltacht will monitor the use of Irish during the six-month term and evaluate its use and visibility during the presidency.