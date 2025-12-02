Volodymyr Zelenskiy begins first official visit to Ireland

Main Points <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskiy/" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskiy/">Volodymyr Zelenskiy</a> has begun the first state visit by a <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/ukraine/">Ukrainian</a> president to Ireland. His visit to Dublin comes as the US administration tries to broker a ceasefire underpinned by a peace plan. Mr Zelenskiy has spoken optimistically about revisions to the <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/donald-trump/" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/donald-trump/">Trump</a> administration’s peace plan, saying “it looks better”. Mr Zelenskiy will pay a courtesy call to President <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/catherine-connolly/" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/catherine-connolly/">Catherine Connolly</a> at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning before travelling to <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/government-buildings/" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/government-buildings/">Government Buildings</a> for a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/micheal-martin/" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/micheal-martin/">Micheál Martin</a>. There will be a press conference at Government Buildings before Mr Zelenskiy addresses a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad. Additional support from Ireland for Ukraine is to be announced today, with sources indicating this would amount to a further €100 million in “non-lethal” military support. Security will be tight for the visit and there is expected to be traffic disruption in central Dublin today with the closure of streets around Leinster House. Key Reads Zelenskiy says US peace plan <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/world/europe/2025/12/01/zelenskiy-says-us-peace-plan-looks-better-with-revisions-but-work-continues/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/world/europe/2025/12/01/zelenskiy-says-us-peace-plan-looks-better-with-revisions-but-work-continues/">‘looks better’ with revisions </a> Analysis: What is on <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/world/europe/2025/12/01/what-is-on-volodymyr-zelenskiys-agenda-for-his-first-official-visit-to-ireland/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/world/europe/2025/12/01/what-is-on-volodymyr-zelenskiys-agenda-for-his-first-official-visit-to-ireland/">Zelenskiy’s agenda for visit to Ireland?</a> Trump envoy in Moscow for talks on <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/world/europe/2025/11/25/sensitive-issues-still-to-be-discussed-as-ukraine-supports-essence-of-peace-framework/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/world/europe/2025/11/25/sensitive-issues-still-to-be-discussed-as-ukraine-supports-essence-of-peace-framework/">plan to end Ukraine war </a>