Ukraine’s Zelenskiy expected to visit Ireland next month

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit Ireland next month.

He is due to visit at the start of December and is likely to meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris and President Catherine Connolly.

A Government spokesman declined to confirm any specifics about the visit, saying he could not confirm the arrival of any head of state.

He noted that the “Taoiseach has put on record that he has invited President Zelenskiy to Ireland” and any visit by him or any other senior member of the Ukrainian government “would always be warmly received.”

A spokesman for Áras an Uachtaráin said any visit was a matter for the Department of Foreign Affairs but “if a visit were to happen the President would have no difficulty meeting him [Mr Zelenskiy] or any other head of state”.

The Republic has offered political and non-lethal military support to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in 2022.

More than 100,000 Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war have also been granted temporary refugee status here since then.

Mr Zelenskiy addressed the Dáil via video-link in April 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion.

The Taoiseach spoke to Mr Zelenskiy by phone on September 1st.

Last month Mr Martin told the Dáil: “We had a warm and substantial conversation ... I invited President Zelenskiy to visit Ireland. I look forward to welcoming him in the near future.”

Mr Martin outlined how he had expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people and reiterated the State’s readiness to continue its support.

“I also restated previous commitments that Ireland will continue to work with partners to support Ukraine’s path towards EU membership.”

There has been a tightening up of supports offered to refugees from Ukraine recently.

There has been a recent increase in people arriving in Ireland due to a change in Ukrainian policy allowing young men aged 18 to 22 to leave the country, which has put pressure on the system for housing them.

Earlier this month, a Cabinet committee meeting on migration agreed to cut the number of days that the State offers to new arrivals from Ukraine from 90 days to 30.